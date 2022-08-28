Yung Gravy and Addison Rae's Mom Sheri Easterling Make Couple Debut at 2022 VMAs: 'I'm Into MILFs'

In July, a source told PEOPLE Easterling and estranged husband Monty Lopez had been separated for nearly a year

By
Published on August 28, 2022 09:35 PM
Yung Gravy and Sheri Nicole Easterling attend the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey
Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Addison Rae's mom Sheri Nicole Easterling is feeling the love from her new beau Yung Gravy.

During a pre-show interview at Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards, Easterling and the "Betty" rapper opened up about how their relationship came to fruition.

"We met online. Yeah. We connected right away. I'm from the furthest north it gets, she's from the furthest south it gets," Yung Gravy, 26, said of Easterling, 42, after his pre-show performance.

He added, "I'm into MILFs and she's kind of the queen of MILFs, so I figured it was just a perfect match."

Easterling — who shares daughter Addison Rae, 21, and sons Enzo, 14, and Lucas, 8, with estranged husband Monty Lopez — was first linked to the rapper earlier this month after he went on the BFFs podcast and said he wanted to take her on a date.

The podcast aired only one month after a source close to Easterling's family told PEOPLE that she and Lopez had been living apart for some time.

"They've been separated for a year," the source told PEOPLE exclusively. "Sheri and the boys have been living in Louisiana."

Addison Rae parents
Addison Rae with her parents. Addison Rae/Youtube

The news of their split came after 25-year-old influencer Renée Ash alleged she was in a five-month relationship with Lopez, 46. In addition, several posts on social media (including a now-deleted TikTok) have shown him in seemingly flirty situations with women who appear to be around his daughter's age.

After the affair rumors surfaced, Easterling seemingly reacted by sharing a cryptic statement on her Instagram Story.

"Personal matters being brought public are always challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved. I will be OK," she began.

"My biggest concern is — and always will be — my children and their fragile hearts and minds. I will always do my best to try to protect them," said Easterling. "My goal is to make sure that they feel secure and safe and know that everything will be okay. Thank you all for the love and support and kind messages. It means the world to me."

Easterling and Lopez split when Addison was young and remarried in 2017.

The 2022 VMAs are airing live Sunday night from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

