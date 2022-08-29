The Best Moments of the 2022 MTV VMAs

Nicki's win! Taylor's return! See the most memorable moments of the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Published on August 29, 2022 01:05 AM
01 of 12

A Glamorous Guest

Jack Harlow and Fergie perform onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
Bennett Raglin/Getty

Jack Harlow launched the night with a surprise guest. During his performance of "First Class," this year's co-emcee shared the stage with Fergie, whose song "Glamorous" is heavily sampled in Harlow's hit.

02 of 12

Cosmic Cameo

Johnny Depp cameo on the MTV VMAs
MTV

Johnny Depp showed up briefly throughout the awards show, virtually flashing into the face of a moonperson floating above the stage to deliver one-liners. "And you know what? I needed the work," the actor joked in his initial appearance.

03 of 12

Twenty Years Later

Jimmy Fallon speaks onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
Jeff Kravitz/Getty

2002 VMAs host Jimmy Fallon presented the fan-voted album of the year award to winner Harry Styles, who accepted the moonperson for Harry's House virtually.

04 of 12

A Swift Return

Taylor Swift wins Best Longform Video MTV VMAs
Taylor Swift. MTV

Taylor Swift blessed the VMAs red carpet for the first time since 2019. Shining like a "mirrorball" in a crystal Oscar de la Renta gown, she sparkled throughout the night.

Wearing her classic red-lip smile, the singer excitedly accepted the best long-form video award for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)." Then she rapped in sync with host Nicki Minaj's performance of "Super Bass."

Later in the night she returned to accept the award for video of the year, and shared some big news — a new album, Midnights, is coming Oct. 21.

05 of 12

Nicki's Moment for Life

Nicki Minaj MTV VMAs VANGUARD Award winner
Nicki Minaj. MTV

For her first appearance as 2022's Video Vanguard recipient, Nicki Minaj performed a medley of her hits from throughout the years.

As she accepted the annual achievement award, the rapper thanked musical greats who led the way, like fellow Vanguard winners Kanye West, Rihanna and Madonna.

06 of 12

MTV 2 the Metaverse

Eminem and Snoop Dogg perform onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
Eminem and Snoop Dogg. Arturo Holmes/Getty

Eminem and Snoop Dogg joined forces for a collaboration too big and bright for the physical stage. The two first appeared seated on a sofa, Snoop nursing an enormous joint and Eminem gawking at the size.

Then, the rappers morphed into Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT avatars and were transported into the metaverse for a psychedelic performance of "From the D 2 the LBC."

07 of 12

Worldwide Winners

Red Hot Chili Peppers global icon acceptance at the MTV VMAs
MTV

The Red Hot Chili Peppers accepted the Global Icon Award with a smashing performance of their classic "Can't Stop" and their recent hit "Black Summer" (which later earned them the best rock video award).

While accepting the honor alongside his bandmates Anthony Kiedis, Chad Smith and John Frusciante, bassist Flea expressed effusive appreciation for his loved ones and also for "cockroaches and dirt and trees and every human being."

08 of 12

Lizzo, What's Good?

Lizzo accepts the Video For Good award for 'About Damn Time' at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
Lizzo. Jeff Kravitz/Getty

With Nicki Minaj as 2022's co-emcee, performer and Video Vanguard recipient, a reference to her iconic 2015 VMAs callout of Miley Cyrus was inevitable.

And who better than Lizzo to remind us of the moment? While accepting the video for good award, Lizzo addressed the "b-----s that got something to say about me in the press!" But the "About Damn Time" singer rose above her haters with the grace and good humor that her fans have come to expect.

09 of 12

Representing Brazil

Anitta accepts the Best Latin award for 'Envolver' onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
Anitta. Arturo Holmes/Getty

Anitta made history at this year's VMAs as she became the first Brazilian to ever win a Moon Person. She accepted the prize for best Latin video just after giving a showstopping performance of her songs "Vai Malandra" and "Envolver," the VMA-winning track off her album, Versions of Me.

"Tonight I performed a rhythm that for many years in my country was considered a crime," the first-time VMA nominee and winner shared. "For whoever was born there ... we never would think this was possible."

10 of 12

A Stadium Away

Bad Bunny performs at Yankee Stadium for the 2022 MTV VMAs broadcast on August 28, 2022 in New York City.
Bad Bunny. Noam Galai/Getty

After winning the VMA for artist of the year, MTV aired Bad Bunny's performance of his hit "Tití Me Preguntó" from his tour stop at Yankee Stadium. Immediately after concluding the number, the Puerto Rican star was presented with the Moon Person, making history as the first non-English language act to win in the category.

11 of 12

An On-Stage Statement

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Billy Eichner used his VMAs stage time to promote his new movie Bros, the first gay rom-com from a major studio, and also to advocate for the representation films like these bring about. Eichner name-checked Clarence Thomas and "all the homophobes on the Supreme Court" whose views aim to "drag us back into the last century."

12 of 12

Dove's Dedication

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Dove Cameron accepts the award for Best New Artist onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)
Dove Cameron. Theo Wargo/Getty

This year's best new artist winner, Dove Cameron, made sure to honor her fans in her acceptance speech, dedicating her victory to "all of the queer kids out there who don't feel that they can take up space and inhabit the fullness of who they are."

