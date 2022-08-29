01 of 12 A Glamorous Guest Bennett Raglin/Getty Jack Harlow launched the night with a surprise guest. During his performance of "First Class," this year's co-emcee shared the stage with Fergie, whose song "Glamorous" is heavily sampled in Harlow's hit.

02 of 12 Cosmic Cameo MTV Johnny Depp showed up briefly throughout the awards show, virtually flashing into the face of a moonperson floating above the stage to deliver one-liners. "And you know what? I needed the work," the actor joked in his initial appearance.

03 of 12 Twenty Years Later Jeff Kravitz/Getty 2002 VMAs host Jimmy Fallon presented the fan-voted album of the year award to winner Harry Styles, who accepted the moonperson for Harry's House virtually.

04 of 12 A Swift Return Taylor Swift. MTV Taylor Swift blessed the VMAs red carpet for the first time since 2019. Shining like a "mirrorball" in a crystal Oscar de la Renta gown, she sparkled throughout the night. Wearing her classic red-lip smile, the singer excitedly accepted the best long-form video award for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)." Then she rapped in sync with host Nicki Minaj's performance of "Super Bass." Later in the night she returned to accept the award for video of the year, and shared some big news — a new album, Midnights, is coming Oct. 21.

05 of 12 Nicki's Moment for Life Nicki Minaj. MTV For her first appearance as 2022's Video Vanguard recipient, Nicki Minaj performed a medley of her hits from throughout the years. As she accepted the annual achievement award, the rapper thanked musical greats who led the way, like fellow Vanguard winners Kanye West, Rihanna and Madonna.

06 of 12 MTV 2 the Metaverse Eminem and Snoop Dogg. Arturo Holmes/Getty Eminem and Snoop Dogg joined forces for a collaboration too big and bright for the physical stage. The two first appeared seated on a sofa, Snoop nursing an enormous joint and Eminem gawking at the size. Then, the rappers morphed into Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT avatars and were transported into the metaverse for a psychedelic performance of "From the D 2 the LBC."

07 of 12 Worldwide Winners MTV The Red Hot Chili Peppers accepted the Global Icon Award with a smashing performance of their classic "Can't Stop" and their recent hit "Black Summer" (which later earned them the best rock video award). While accepting the honor alongside his bandmates Anthony Kiedis, Chad Smith and John Frusciante, bassist Flea expressed effusive appreciation for his loved ones and also for "cockroaches and dirt and trees and every human being."

08 of 12 Lizzo, What's Good? Lizzo. Jeff Kravitz/Getty With Nicki Minaj as 2022's co-emcee, performer and Video Vanguard recipient, a reference to her iconic 2015 VMAs callout of Miley Cyrus was inevitable. And who better than Lizzo to remind us of the moment? While accepting the video for good award, Lizzo addressed the "b-----s that got something to say about me in the press!" But the "About Damn Time" singer rose above her haters with the grace and good humor that her fans have come to expect.

09 of 12 Representing Brazil Anitta. Arturo Holmes/Getty Anitta made history at this year's VMAs as she became the first Brazilian to ever win a Moon Person. She accepted the prize for best Latin video just after giving a showstopping performance of her songs "Vai Malandra" and "Envolver," the VMA-winning track off her album, Versions of Me. "Tonight I performed a rhythm that for many years in my country was considered a crime," the first-time VMA nominee and winner shared. "For whoever was born there ... we never would think this was possible."

10 of 12 A Stadium Away Bad Bunny. Noam Galai/Getty After winning the VMA for artist of the year, MTV aired Bad Bunny's performance of his hit "Tití Me Preguntó" from his tour stop at Yankee Stadium. Immediately after concluding the number, the Puerto Rican star was presented with the Moon Person, making history as the first non-English language act to win in the category.

11 of 12 An On-Stage Statement Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Billy Eichner used his VMAs stage time to promote his new movie Bros, the first gay rom-com from a major studio, and also to advocate for the representation films like these bring about. Eichner name-checked Clarence Thomas and "all the homophobes on the Supreme Court" whose views aim to "drag us back into the last century."