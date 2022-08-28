Bad Bunny Shares a Smooch with Male Backup Dancer During His 2022 VMAs Performance

The Puerto Rican singer took home the Moon Person award for artist of the year

By
Published on August 28, 2022 11:37 PM
Bad Bunny MTV VMAs performance
Bad Bunny. Photo: MTV

Bad Bunny isn't afraid of making a statement.

During the Puerto Rican star's performance from Yankee Stadium for the MTV Video Music awards on Sunday, he surprised the crowd when he gave his backup dancer a big smooch.

The "Moscow Mule" singer, 28, performed his hit song "Tití Me Preguntó" and in between belting out the lyrics with energetic dance numbers, he leaned over to give his female backup dancer a kiss. Shortly after, he turned the other way and gave his male backup dancer the same sentiment.

His performance came immediately after he was named artist of the year, where he was up against Drake, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Lizzo. He made history by being the first non-English-language performer to win the coveted prize.

Bad Bunny performs at Yankee Stadium for the 2022 MTV VMAs broadcast on August 28, 2022 in New York City.
Bad Bunny. Noam Galai/Getty

Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is widely known for challenging the status quo by challenging toxic masculinity in the Latinx community.

"I think that sex is a giant world, and everyone is free to see it as they want and do it with whoever they want, however they want, with infinite possibilities," Bunny — who is dating Gabriela Berlingeri — told Playboy in a 2020 cover story. "In the end, we are human beings. Everybody feels, everybody falls in love with whoever they're meant to."

Check out PEOPLE's full VMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music's biggest nights.

In March 2020, he made another statement by dressing in drag for his "Yo Perreo Sola" music video.

Meanwhile, in May of this year, he opened up to GQ in a cover story interview about his evolving style — and said when it comes to fashion, he doesn't follow a rulebook.

RELATED VIDEO: Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J to Emcee the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

"It depends on my state of mind," Bunny told the outlet. "Everybody has to feel comfortable with what they are and how they feel. Like, what defines a man, what defines being masculine, what defines being feminine? I really can't give clothes gender."

He continued, "To me, a dress is a dress. If I wear a dress, would it stop being a woman's dress? Or vice versa? Like, no. It's a dress, and that's it. It's not a man's, it's not a woman's. It's a dress."

The star is currently on the road for his Bad Bunny: World's Hottest tour. He also recently starred in the action comedy Bullet Train alongside Brad Pitt, Brian Tyree Henry, Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Logan Lerman, Zazie Beetz and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

The 2022 VMAs aired live Sunday night from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Related Articles
Anitta, Khalid, Marshmello
MTV VMAs 2022: Everything to Know About Music's Big Night
Anitta accepts the Best Latin award for 'Envolver' onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
MTV VMAs 2022: See the Complete Winners List
Gabriela Berlingeri, Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri's Relationship Timeline
Yung Gravy and Sheri Nicole Easterling attend the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey
Yung Gravy and Addison Rae's Mom Sheri Easterling Make Couple Debut at 2022 VMAs: 'I'm Into MILFs'
Fergie and Jack Harlow perform onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
Jack Harlow Brings Out Fergie for 'First Class' and 'Glamorous' Medley at 2022 MTV VMAs
Chad Smith, of Red Hot Chili Peppers, accept the global icon award at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center, in Newark, N.J 2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Show, Newark,
Red Hot Chili Peppers Accept Global Icon Award at 2022 VMAs as Chad Smith Dedicates Win to Taylor Hawkins
Anitta, J Balvin, Khalid
MTV VMAs Announces Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello, Khalid and Panic! at the Disco as 2022 Performers
Doja Cat , Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X Doja Cat , Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X
Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X Lead 2022 MTV VMA Nominations
Ciara
Ciara Celebrates in L.A., Plus Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson, Kendall Jenner, Brendon Urie and More
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber Performs Abroad, Plus Jennifer Hudson, the 'Ted Lasso' Cast, Larsa Pippen and More
Sterling K. Brown
Sterling K. Brown Visits 'The Tonight Show', Plus Jameela Jamil, Michael B. Jordan and More
Nick jonas priyanka
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Make It a Date in L.A., Plus Karlie Kloss, Alison Brie & Dave Franco and More
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Rocks Out on 'The Tonight Show', Plus Benjamin McKenzie & Morena Baccarin and More
Bad Bunny
Watch a Naked Bad Bunny Single-Handedly Kick-Start Summer with New 'Moscow Mule' Music Video
Chance the Rapper
Chance the Rapper Brings the Love to Sweden, Plus the Beckhams, Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel and More
Idris Elba
Idris Elba Premieres His Latest in N.Y.C., Plus Chris Pine, 'Secret Headquarters' , Mila & Ashton and More