This year's MTV European Music Awards will take place at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany on Nov. 13

October 12, 2022
The contenders for the 2022 MTV European Music Awards are here!

MTV revealed the complete list of nominees for the MTV EMAs on Wednesday, and Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj and Rosalía received the most nods ahead of the ceremony, set to take place on Nov. 13 at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Styles, 28, is the most-nominated act with seven nods, followed closely by Swift, 32, who appears in six categories. Tied for third-most nominations are Minaj, 39, and Rosalía, 30, with five each.

This year's show also features a whopping 17 first-time nominated acts, including Gayle, Dove Cameron, Kim Petras, Doechii, Saucy Santana, Summer Walker, Shenseea and more.

Fans can vote for their favorite nominees across 17 categories at the MTV EMAs website from now until Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m. CET. The awards show will air live on Nov. 13 in Germany on Pluto TV and Comedy Central as well as the following day on Paramount+ and Pluto TV worldwide.

Beyond the main categories, Best Local Act will be awarded to artists around the world. Styles is nominated in the UK and Ireland, Swift is nominated for the US, Rosalía is nominated for Spain and Badmómzjay is nominated for Germany, among others.

Last year, the awards show was hosted by Saweetie and took place in Hungary. Justin Bieber was the most-nominated artist with eight nods, and BTS came out on top as the most-awarded act with four trophies.

MTV EMA Dusseldorf 2022 Logo
MTV EMAs 2022. MTV

See the complete list of 2022 MTV EMAs nominees below.

BEST SONG

  • Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone - "Me Porto Bonito"
  • Harry Styles - "As It Was"
  • Jack Harlow - "First Class"
  • Lizzo - "About Damn Time"
  • Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl"
  • Rosalía - "DESPECHÁ"

BEST VIDEO

  • BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom"
  • Doja Cat - "Woman"
  • Harry Styles - "As It Was"
  • Kendrick Lamar - "The Heart Part 5"
  • Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl"
  • Taylor Swift - "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)"

BEST ARTIST

BEST COLLABORATION

  • Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone - "Me Porto Bonito"
  • David Guetta and Bebe Rexha - "I'm Good (Blue)"
  • DJ Khaled featuring Drake and Lil Baby - "STAYING ALIVE"
  • Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa - "Sweetest Pie"
  • Post Malone and Doja Cat - "I Like You (A Happier Song)"
  • Shakira and Rauw Alejandro - "Te Felicito"
  • Tiësto and Ava Max - "The Motto"

BEST LIVE

  • Coldplay
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Harry Styles
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Lady Gaga
  • The Weeknd

BEST POP

  • Billie Eilish
  • Doja Cat
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Harry Styles
  • Lizzo
  • Taylor Swift

BEST NEW

  • Baby Keem
  • Dove Cameron
  • Gayle
  • SEVENTEEN
  • Stephen Sanchez
  • Tems

BEST K-POP

  • BLACKPINK
  • BTS
  • ITZY
  • LISA
  • SEVENTEEN
  • TWICE

BEST LATIN

  • Anitta
  • Bad Bunny
  • Becky G
  • J Balvin
  • Rosalía
  • Shakira

BEST ELECTRONIC

  • Calvin Harris
  • David Guetta
  • DJ Snake
  • Marshmello
  • Swedish House Mafia
  • Tiësto

BEST HIP-HOP

  • Drake
  • Future
  • Jack Harlow
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Lil Baby
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Nicki Minaj

BEST ROCK

  • Foo Fighters
  • Liam Gallagher
  • Måneskin
  • Muse
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • The Killers

BEST ALTERNATIVE

  • Gorillaz
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Panic! At The Disco
  • Tame Impala
  • Twenty One Pilots
  • YUNGBLUD

BEST R&B

  • Chlöe
  • Givēon
  • H.E.R.
  • Khalid
  • Summer Walker
  • SZA

BEST LONGFORM VIDEO

  • Foo Fighters - Studio 666
  • Rosalía - Motomami (TikTok LIVE Performance)
  • Stormzy - "Mel Made Me Do It"
  • Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London
  • Taylor Swift - "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)"

VIDEO FOR GOOD

  • Ed Sheeran - "2step (feat. Lil Baby)"
  • Kendrick Lamar - "The Heart Part 5"
  • Latto - "P---y"
  • Lizzo - "About Damn Time"
  • Sam Smith - "Unholy (feat. Kim Petras)"
  • Stromae - "Fils de joie"

BIGGEST FANS

BEST PUSH

  • Nessa Barrett
  • SEVENTEEN
  • Mae Muller
  • Gayle
  • Shenseea
  • Omar Apollo
  • Wet Leg
  • Muni Long
  • Doechii
  • Saucy Santana
  • Stephen Sanchez
  • JVKE

BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE

  • BLACKPINK The Virtual (PUBG)
  • BTS (Minecraft)
  • Charli XCX (Roblox)
  • Justin Bieber - An Interactive Virtual Experience (Wave)
  • Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience (Roblox)
