The contenders for the 2022 MTV European Music Awards are here!

MTV revealed the complete list of nominees for the MTV EMAs on Wednesday, and Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj and Rosalía received the most nods ahead of the ceremony, set to take place on Nov. 13 at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Styles, 28, is the most-nominated act with seven nods, followed closely by Swift, 32, who appears in six categories. Tied for third-most nominations are Minaj, 39, and Rosalía, 30, with five each.

This year's show also features a whopping 17 first-time nominated acts, including Gayle, Dove Cameron, Kim Petras, Doechii, Saucy Santana, Summer Walker, Shenseea and more.

Nicki Minaj , Rosalía. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Fans can vote for their favorite nominees across 17 categories at the MTV EMAs website from now until Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m. CET. The awards show will air live on Nov. 13 in Germany on Pluto TV and Comedy Central as well as the following day on Paramount+ and Pluto TV worldwide.

Beyond the main categories, Best Local Act will be awarded to artists around the world. Styles is nominated in the UK and Ireland, Swift is nominated for the US, Rosalía is nominated for Spain and Badmómzjay is nominated for Germany, among others.

Last year, the awards show was hosted by Saweetie and took place in Hungary. Justin Bieber was the most-nominated artist with eight nods, and BTS came out on top as the most-awarded act with four trophies.

MTV EMAs 2022. MTV

See the complete list of 2022 MTV EMAs nominees below.

BEST SONG

Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone - "Me Porto Bonito"

Harry Styles - "As It Was"

Jack Harlow - "First Class"

Lizzo - "About Damn Time"

Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl"

Rosalía - "DESPECHÁ"

BEST VIDEO

BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom"

Doja Cat - "Woman"

Harry Styles - "As It Was"

Kendrick Lamar - "The Heart Part 5"

Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl"

Taylor Swift - "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)"

BEST ARTIST

Adele

Beyoncé

Harry Styles

Nicki Minaj

Rosalía

Taylor Swift

BEST COLLABORATION

Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone - "Me Porto Bonito"

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha - "I'm Good (Blue)"

DJ Khaled featuring Drake and Lil Baby - "STAYING ALIVE"

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa - "Sweetest Pie"

Post Malone and Doja Cat - "I Like You (A Happier Song)"

Shakira and Rauw Alejandro - "Te Felicito"

Tiësto and Ava Max - "The Motto"

BEST LIVE

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

The Weeknd

BEST POP

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

BEST NEW

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

Gayle

SEVENTEEN

Stephen Sanchez

Tems

BEST K-POP

BLACKPINK

BTS

ITZY

LISA

SEVENTEEN

TWICE

BEST LATIN

Anitta

Bad Bunny

Becky G

J Balvin

Rosalía

Shakira

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

Tiësto

BEST HIP-HOP

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

BEST ROCK

Foo Fighters

Liam Gallagher

Måneskin

Muse

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Gorillaz

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

YUNGBLUD

BEST R&B

Chlöe

Givēon

H.E.R.

Khalid

Summer Walker

SZA

BEST LONGFORM VIDEO

Foo Fighters - Studio 666

Rosalía - Motomami (TikTok LIVE Performance)

Stormzy - "Mel Made Me Do It"

Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London

Taylor Swift - "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)"

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Ed Sheeran - "2step (feat. Lil Baby)"

Kendrick Lamar - "The Heart Part 5"

Latto - "P---y"

Lizzo - "About Damn Time"

Sam Smith - "Unholy (feat. Kim Petras)"

Stromae - "Fils de joie"

BIGGEST FANS

BEST PUSH

Nessa Barrett

SEVENTEEN

Mae Muller

Gayle

Shenseea

Omar Apollo

Wet Leg

Muni Long

Doechii

Saucy Santana

Stephen Sanchez

JVKE

BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE