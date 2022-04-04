"I love making music and any recognition for something you love doing is just validation that you get to keep doing it," Finneas said ahead of the 64th annual Grammy Awards

Finneas Says It's a 'Huge Honor' to Be Nominated 'Under My Own Name' at 2022 Grammys

Finneas is ready for his close-up.

The musician and brother of Billie Eilish, 24, appeared on the Live from E!: Grammys special ahead of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, during which he opened up about his "huge honor" to be nominated "under my own name" at this year's ceremony.

Noting that he understands that there may be confusion as to why he was nominated in the best new artist category, given that he has won Grammys in years past, Finneas explained, "The deal is everything Grammy-related before has been as a collaborator with my sister."

"The best new artist nomination is for my own music that I out under my own name," he continued. "So that's just to clear it up for anybody — that's the distinction."

"But [it's a] huge honor," the Glee alum — who spoke alongside his girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski — added. "I mean, I love making music and any recognition for something you love doing is just validation that you get to keep doing it."

At this year's ceremony, Finneas is up for the best new artist award, as well as record of the year and song of the year for Eilish's track, "Happier Than Ever."

He is also up for album of the year for her Happier Than Ever album, as well as for Justin Bieber's Justice, on which he co-wrote the song "Lonely."

Finneas is tied with Olivia Rodrigo as the only nominees in all top four categories at the awards ceremony this year.