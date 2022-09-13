Lizzo Shares Epic Selfie Dump from the Emmys with Zendaya, Pete Davidson and More — See the Pics!

Lizzo won an Emmy award for outstanding competition program for Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

By
Published on September 13, 2022 05:45 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cic5jh5LgGr/. Lizzo Shares 'Selfie Time' From the Emmys
Zendaya and Lizzo. Photo: Lizzo/Instagram

Lizzo is giving fans an inside look at her fabulous night at the Emmys.

On Tuesday morning, the "About Damn Time" singer shared a series of photos from the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night, posing with some of our favorite TV stars for her Instagram.

"It's selfie time :)," Lizzo, 34, captioned the Instagram post, where she's holding her Emmy.

In the post, Lizzo included photos with stars like Zendaya, Martin Short, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jennifer Coolidge, Pete Davidson and more.

At the award show, Lizzo took home the outstanding competition program Emmy for her show Lizzo's Watch Out for The Big Grrrls. During her acceptance speech, she was filled with emotions.

"I want to say thank you to Emmys and the Emmys voters, first of all. I'm very emotional," the "Good as Hell" singer began, through tears. "The trophy is nice but the emotion is for the people who are on this stage with me. The stories that they shared are not that unique, they just don't get the platform. Let's just tell more stories."

"When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Fat like me. Black like me. Beautiful like me," she continued. "If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I would be like, 'You are gonna see that person but bitch, it's gonna have to be you.'"

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cic5jh5LgGr/. Lizzo Shares 'Selfie Time' From the Emmys
Steve Martin, Martin Short and Lizzo. Lizzo/Instagram

Lizzo's award also meant she is halfway to EGOT — meaning having won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Lizzo told PEOPLE in March that the inspiration for the show came from her experience being frustrated by the lack of diversity in her dancer auditions.

RELATED: Lizzo Tears Up Over 'Big Grrrls' ' Emmy Win Celebrating Women Who Are 'Black Like Me, Beautiful Like Me'

"They were beautiful dancers and beautiful people, but they just didn't look like me," she said.

To remedy the frustration, the "Truth Hurts" singer said she decided to do it herself — and host an open casting call where she could hand-pick the women who would be next to her on stage, and make sure they looked more like her.

Lizzo also released her fourth studio album Special in July, featuring her hit song "About Damn Time" — which earned her an MTV Video Music Award in the video for good category last month.

Related Articles
US singer-songwriter Lizzo (R) accepts the award for Outstanding Competition Program for "Lizzo's Watch Out For the Big Grrrls" onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
Lizzo Tears Up Over 'Big Grrrls' ' Emmy Win Celebrating Women Who Are 'Black Like Me, Beautiful Like Me'
74th Primetime Emmys - show
Lizzo's Emmy Win Means She's Halfway to EGOT as Fans Celebrate 'Big Grrrls' ' Success
74th Primetime Emmys - show
See the Greatest Celebration Faces Made by the 2022 Emmy Award Winners
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (13386279z) Lizzo arrives at the Drybar touch up station at the 74th Emmy Awards on at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Drybar at the 74th Emmy Awards, Los Angeles, United States - 12 Sep 2022
Only Lizzo Could Twerk in the World's Biggest Ballgown — All the Details on Her Red Emmys Dress
lizzo emmys
The Best Moments of the 2022 Emmy Awards
US actress Geena Davis accepts the Governors Award on behalf of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022.
Geena Davis Gives Special Shout-Out to Lizzo While Accepting Governors Award at 2022 Emmys
US singer-songwriter Lizzo poses with the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program for "Lizzo's Watch Out For the Big Grrrls" during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022.
23 Singers Who Have Won Emmys, Including Lizzo, Taylor Swift, and More
Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for ‘Abbott Elementary’ onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
What Song Did Sheryl Lee Ralph Sing at the Emmys After Her Win? All About 'Endangered Species'
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph on Emmy Nomination: 'Thank God I Didn't Give Up on Me'
Jackée Harry, Sheryl Lee Ralph
Jackée Harry Celebrates Sheryl Lee Ralph's 'Full Circle' Emmys Win: 'Welcome to the Club!'
Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for "Abbott Elementary" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Stops Emmys in Song After Historic Win: 'My Voice Belongs'
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph's Kids Share Emotional Video Celebrating Her Emmy Win: We Are so Proud of You'
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph Wears 'Anything But Basic' Black Gown and Bedazzled Braid to the Emmys
US actress Jennifer Coolidge accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for "The White Lotus" during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022.
'White Lotus' ' Jennifer Coolidge Dances Through Play-Off Music in 'Once-in-a-Lifetime' Emmys Speech
Zendaya accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award for "Euphoria" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Zendaya Thanks 'Euphoria' Fans for Sharing Their Stories in Emmys Speech: 'I Carry Them with Me'
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: See the Winners!