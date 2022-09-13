Lizzo Shares Epic Selfie Dump from the Emmys with Zendaya, Pete Davidson and More — See the Pics!

Lizzo is giving fans an inside look at her fabulous night at the Emmys.

On Tuesday morning, the "About Damn Time" singer shared a series of photos from the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night, posing with some of our favorite TV stars for her Instagram.

"It's selfie time :)," Lizzo, 34, captioned the Instagram post, where she's holding her Emmy.

In the post, Lizzo included photos with stars like Zendaya, Martin Short, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jennifer Coolidge, Pete Davidson and more.

At the award show, Lizzo took home the outstanding competition program Emmy for her show Lizzo's Watch Out for The Big Grrrls. During her acceptance speech, she was filled with emotions.

"I want to say thank you to Emmys and the Emmys voters, first of all. I'm very emotional," the "Good as Hell" singer began, through tears. "The trophy is nice but the emotion is for the people who are on this stage with me. The stories that they shared are not that unique, they just don't get the platform. Let's just tell more stories."

"When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Fat like me. Black like me. Beautiful like me," she continued. "If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I would be like, 'You are gonna see that person but bitch, it's gonna have to be you.'"

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Lizzo. Lizzo/Instagram

Lizzo's award also meant she is halfway to EGOT — meaning having won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Lizzo told PEOPLE in March that the inspiration for the show came from her experience being frustrated by the lack of diversity in her dancer auditions.

"They were beautiful dancers and beautiful people, but they just didn't look like me," she said.

To remedy the frustration, the "Truth Hurts" singer said she decided to do it herself — and host an open casting call where she could hand-pick the women who would be next to her on stage, and make sure they looked more like her.

Lizzo also released her fourth studio album Special in July, featuring her hit song "About Damn Time" — which earned her an MTV Video Music Award in the video for good category last month.