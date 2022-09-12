What Song Did Sheryl Lee Ralph Sing at the Emmys After Her Win? All About 'Endangered Species'

Sheryl Lee Ralph is singing loud and proud.

After the actress, 65, scored a historic win in the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series category at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, she opened her acceptance speech by singing "Endangered Species."

A tune released by American vocal jazz singer Dianne Reeves, "Endangered Species" was part of Reeves' 1994 album, Art & Survival, and features uplifting lyrics about staying strong and true to one's self, as well as never forgetting who you are.

"I am an endangered species, but I sing no victim's song / I am a woman, I am an artist, and I know where my voice belongs / I know where my soul belongs, I know where I belong," Reeves, 65, croons on the track.

Alongside Reeves, the song was also co-written by songwriter Jeanne Pisano.

A representative for Reeves did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Chris Haston/NBC via Getty

During the 2022 Emmy Awards, Ralph made history while winning the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series trophy for her role in Abbott Elementary.

The industry veteran became just the second Black woman to score an Emmy in the category after Jackée Harry, who won for 227 in 1987.

After taking the stage to accept the award from presenters Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers, Ralph broke out into Reeves' song, holding out several words for emphasis as names of those she wished to thank flashed across the screen.

Kevin Winter/Getty

After her song — which earned standing ovations from the crowd, including fellow nominees Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Janelle James (Abbott Elementary), Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) and Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso) — Ralph gave a quick, emotional and inspiring speech.

"To anyone who has ever ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn't wouldn't couldn't come true I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like," Ralph said. "This is what striving looks like, and don't you ever, ever give up on you."

"Because if you get a Quinta Brunson, if you get a husband like mine in your corner," she added. "If you get children like mine in your corner, and if you've got friends like everybody who voted for me, cheered for me, loved me, thank you! Thank you! Thank you!"

After accepting her award, Ralph spoke to reporters about her decision to sing "Endangered Species."

"I've been singing that song for years because I think of myself as an artist, as a woman, especially as a woman of color," she said.

Ralph also touched upon the love she feels from afar while accepting the award in Los Angeles, California.

"There's a great big ol' watch party taking place in Kingston, Jamaica, right now and the whole island is watching because in October I go back, and my name will change because I will become the Honorable Sheryl Lee Ralph, Order of Jamaica," she explained. "It's like getting the Medal of Honor."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.