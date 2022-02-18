Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark in 2022

This singer is all about the hustle — and in the process, she wants to make music that feeds the soul.

Thuy, a 29-year-old R&B singer from the Bay Area, is known for her smooth beats and powerful vocals. What some don't know about her, however, is where she picked up the grind.

"I actually use to wrestle competitively," she tells PEOPLE. "Being a wrestler, and having that training helped me a lot as I am doing music professionally because being an athlete, I developed mental toughness."

She also developed that tough mindset from her parents, who immigrated from Vietnam as refugees — and whom she considers her biggest inspiration. "That immigrant mindset of never giving up is definitely instilled in me," she says.

When reflecting on her music, Thuy assures she doesn't want to put herself in a box — she simply "loves making music that feels good." Wondering where to start? Thuy says her single "In My Bag" is a good introduction, "I am usually not very boastful, but when I made the song, it was definitely an anthem for myself and for anyone who needs a feel-good source of inspiration and a confidence booster," she says.

The "Universe" singer has new music on the way, but for now, check out her latest album, i hope you see this.