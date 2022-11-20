Taylor Swift Says the 'More Music' She Makes, the 'Happier' She Is While Accepting 2022 AMAs Top Honor

"I cannot express how unbelievable it is to me that I still get to do this, and that you still care, so thank you — underlined with 13 exclamation points," said Swift during the 2022 AMAs on Sunday

Published on November 20, 2022 11:15 PM
Taylor Swift accepts the Artist of the Year award onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Taylor Swift. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty

After releasing five total albums in the past three years, one might think Taylor Swift is ready for a break — and they'd be wrong.

While accepting artist of the year at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday, the 32-year-old singer-songwriter spoke about how releasing music frequently keeps her happy and thanked her fans for continuously supporting it.

"You know in the past few years, I have released more music than I did in the entire decade preceding that," she opened her speech. "And I really feel like that's down to the fact that you, the fans, made it clear that you wanted to hear lots of music that I would make."

"You encouraged me, and so, I found that the more music I made and the more music that I put out, the happier I was, the more I kept that channel open and just kept creating, kept making things," continued Swift. "And the more that happened, the more you guys were like yay, keep doing it, and the happier I was, so I have the fans to thank, essentially, for my happiness, and I love you more than I can say."

She concluded, "I cannot express how unbelievable it is to me that I still get to do this, and that you still care, so thank you — underlined with 13 exclamation points. I don't know what to say. I love you."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: <a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a> accepts the Favorite Pop Album award for 'Red (Taylor’s Version)' onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)
Taylor Swift. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Elsewhere during the ceremony, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Swift also took home favorite music video for All Too Well: The Short Film, favorite female pop artist, favorite female country artist, as well as favorite pop album and favorite country album, both for Red (Taylor's Version).

For the awards show, Swift wore a plunging, '70s-inspired golden rhinestone jumpsuit by The Blonds. She teamed the disco-ready look with retro side-swept waves, her signature red lip and Vram and Nouvel Heritage jewelry.

The 2022 AMAs are airing live Sunday night from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

