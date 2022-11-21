Pink Opens Up About Her 2022 AMAs Tribute to Late 'Legend' Olivia Newton-John: 'She Was an Icon'

Pink spoke highly of the late Olivia Newton-John ahead of her performance honoring the Grease star on Sunday in Los Angeles.

"She was an icon," Pink, 43, told PEOPLE before her moving tribute to the "absolute legend" at the 2022 American Music Awards.

The actress and singer died from breast cancer in August. She was 73 years old.

"She was a kind person," Pink says of Newton-John. "And she was really supportive of younger artists and she was present and [had] songs for days. She just she was very unique, but you can't think of another person like her."

"I hope I do it justice," she adds of the tribute.

Pink. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp

As far as towing her kids along with her, Pink tells PEOPLE they're used to being at work with Mom.

"No, no, this is old hat for them. There's so many," she says of her mini-entourage Willow, 11, and Jameson, 5, whom she shares with husband Carey Hart, also in attendance. "They don't even know where they are right now."

She adds jokingly, turning to her kids, "Do you know where you are right now? You're waiting for ice cream, right?"

Naturally though, they were excited for "Imagine Dragons and Mama," the performer shares, with an arm around daughter Willow.

Pink and Carey Hart with their kids Willow and Jameson. Jerod Harris/Getty

During the show, the Grammy winner performed Newton-John's hit "Hopelessly Devoted to You" from Grease.

As she sang in a sparkly champagne-colored gown, images of Newton-John were shown on a giant screen behind her on the stage.

Earlier in the night, the "Get the Party Started" singer opened the show with an upbeat performance to her new single, "Never Gonna Not Dance Again."

In addition to Pink and Imagine Dragons, Carrie Underwood, GloRilla and Cardi B, Yola, David Guetta, Missy Elliott, Bebe Rexha, Dove Cameron, Anitta, Lil Baby, J.I.D., Tems, Wizkid, Charlie Puth, Ari Lennox and Stevie Wonder all hit the stage throughout the star-studded night of music.

The 2022 AMAs aired live Sunday night from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.