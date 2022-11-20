The Best Moments of the 2022 AMAs

01 of 08 Rock 'n' Rollerblade Kevin Winter/Getty Pink opened the 2022 AMAs on wheels! The singer donned skates for the debut performance of her new song "Never Gonna Not Dance Again." The event became "Pink's Rink" as she glided around L.A.'s Microsoft Theater with her high-energy ensemble.

02 of 08 Missy's Moment Anitta and Missy Elliott. Kevin Winter/Getty Anitta brought out a special guest for her performance of "Lobby": Missy Elliot! The rap icon is featured on the Brazilian pop star's new track, and dropped jaws when she popped out in a Versace suit.

03 of 08 From the Heavens Carrie Underwood's performance. Country queen Carrie Underwood floated down to the AMAs stage in aerial hoops, looking divine in a pink, blue and white jumpsuit to sing "Crazy Angels" from her recent record Denim & Rhinestones.

04 of 08 Today's 2 Queens GloRilla and Cardi B. Kevin Winter/Getty Cardi B brought more than her featured verse to GloRilla's performance "Tomorrow 2." The fellow female rap stars also coordinated outfits and fiery dance moves as they revved up the crowd.

05 of 08 A Legacy Honored Pink. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty In one of the night's most anticipated and emotional moments, Pink belted out "Hopelessly Devoted to You" in memory of the late Olivia Newton-John. The audience swayed along to the tribute as Pink delivered her powerful vocals in a feathery, sparkly pink gown.

06 of 08 Swift Sweep Taylor Swift. Kevin Winter/Getty Taylor Swift took home all six of the awards for which she was nominated at this year's AMAs, including the top honor of artist of the year. Her re-recorded album Red (Taylor's Version) won in the best pop and the best country album categories.

07 of 08 Iconic Evening Kevin Winter/Getty Genre-bending artist Lionel Richie accepted the AMAs' highest honor, the Icon Award, presented to him by Smokey Robinson. Richie gave a heartfelt speech about his journey to icon status, offering some sage advice to up-and-coming musicians about taking the opportunity to inspire others. "When you hear the word hip, it means today," said Richie. "When you hear the word inspiring, it means forever."