The singer's performance of "Summer of Love" marked his fourth time taking the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards

Shawn Mendes Wraps up the 'Summer of Love' with Performance at the 2021 MTV VMAs Alongside Tainy

Can you feel the love?

At the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Shawn Mendes delivered a beautiful performance of his latest single "Summer of Love" with Puerto Rican producer Tainy.

Wearing a striped sweatshirt and baggy white pants, Mendes, 23, was accompanied by Tainy, 32, on the keyboard as they performed their latest hit.

"It was the summer of love / A delicate daydream," Mendes sang. "And for a couple of months / It felt like we were 18, yeah."

Mendes was presented by his girlfriend Camila Cabello, who performed her single "Don't Go Yet" right before him.

At the show, Mendes was nominated in the best pop category for "Wonder" alongside Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, BTS, Harry Styles, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber. Ultimately, Bieber took home the prize.

At the 2019 VMAs, Mendes delivered a steamy performance of "Señorita" with Cabello, 24, as well as a solo performance of his track "If I Can't Have You" from his third album Shawn Mendes.

Mendes and Cabello — who made their first public appearance as a couple at the award show in 2019 — ended up winning best collaboration for "Señorita."

In 2018, Mendes took the VMAs stage and performed his single "In My Blood" after making his debut as a performer at the award show the year prior.

Mendes released "Summer of Love," along with its accompanying music video, in August. It recently scored the singer his seventh global chart hit.

"I hope this song makes people feel free, free from the weight of life, even if just for a moment," Mendes previously said in a statement.

In July, the "Treat You Better" singer released "KESI (Remix)," his first collaboration with Tainy.

The pop star released his fourth studio album Wonder in December 2020. Ahead of the album's release, he told Entertainment Tonight that it was his "favorite art" that he'd ever created.

"I really feel like I created an album that feels like freedom," he said. "I felt very free just making it. I felt like this is music that I love to listen to, this is music I want to hear, this is music I want to make, and it's gorgeous for that reason."

