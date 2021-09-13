Olivia Rodrigo Hits the Stage for Camera-Shattering Performance of 'Good 4 U' at the 2021 VMAs

Rodrigo returned to the stage soon after performing to accept the award for song of the year for her track "Drivers License"

Good for her!

Olivia Rodrigo made her stage debut at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, arriving to the stage on a floating bubble from the top of the Barclays Center area to perform her pop-punk hit "Good 4 U."

The 18-year-old pop phenom was wearing a short lilac dress and black Doc Martens as the crowd sang along to the radio hit as she was surrounded by dancers in matching outfits.

Olivia Rodrigo Olivia Rodrigo | Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty

At one point, Rodrigo high-fived members of the audience before joining her dancers for a choreographed segment before confetti began to drop on the crowd and she shattered the video camera with her microphone.

Rodrigo soon returned to the stage to accept the award for song of the year for her breakthrough hit "Drivers License."

"I want to thank all of you guys the fans. This is so incredible," she said as she accepted her Moon Person trophy. "This has been the most magical year of my life and it is all because of you guys so thank you so much. Thank you to the VMAs and everyone who helped me make Sour.

"I want to dedicate this award to all the girls who write songs on their bedroom floor... speaking your mind and sharing your work is one of the most beautiful things in the world," she added.

VMA Arrivals Olivia Rodrigo | Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Rodrigo received five nominations for the night, including artist of the year, song of the year, best new artist, best pop and push the performance of the year following a breakthrough 2021 that cemented her status as a pop superstar. She won push performance of the year for "Drivers License" during the VMAs pre-show.

She first made a name for herself in January with her debut single "Driver's License," then scored two more hits with "Deja Vu" and "Good 4 U" off her album Sour.

Olivia Rodrigo Olivia Rodrigo | Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

"Good 4 U" was recently named the song of the summer by Spotify after it racked up more than 600 million streams globally between May 29 and Aug. 22. Rodrigo has two other songs — "Deja Vu" and "Traitor" — rank in the top 5 in the U.S.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star spoke to PEOPLE this summer and explained that while she knows Sour was full of heartbreak anthems, she's in a much different headspace now.

"I'm just constantly learning and growing at such a rapid rate," she said. "I'm writing songs and I'm really happy. I'm a lot happier than I was when I wrote that record, which is great."

"I'm a lot more confident, which I think is a good aspect of growing up," she said. "We'll see what the next era brings, but I'm excited to start working on it."

She did, however, express pride in the fact that so many people turned to her music in their darkest times.

"It means the absolute world to me," she said. "I feel like if a girl writes a song about heartbreak, very often people start criticizing her for feeling those emotions, and only writing about that. I do just love a heartbreak song. I literally wrote breakup songs before I ever held a boy's hand. So, who knows? Maybe I'll continue to do that, or maybe I'll branch out? I just love writing music, and I hope that people continue to listen."

Rodrigo performed at the VMAs alongside stars like Camila Cabello, Chloë of Chloe x Halle, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, Justin Bieber, Kacey Musgraves, The Kid LAROI, Kim Petras, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Shawn Mendes, Ozuna and more.