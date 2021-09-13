Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Introduce 'Future Baby Daddies' MGK and Travis Barker at MTV VMAs

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian are not shy about telling the world just how much they love their boyfriends.

Fox, 35, and Kardashian, 42, hit the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards together on Sunday to introduce Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, who performed their single "Papercuts" together to close out the show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm a huge fan of this next performer. I've watched him grow, and not just as an artist, but also as a person," Fox told the crowd of Kelly, 31.

"I'm a fan too, and I think his drummer is super hot," Kardashian quipped of Barker.

Fox then sent tongues wagging as she introduced the musicians in a very special way: "New York, I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies," she told the crowd.

Kelly — who won the best alternative Moon Person for "My Ex's Best Friend," featuring Blackbear — wrapped up the show with an intense performance of "Papercuts" in which he smashed his pink guitar at the end.

The Jennifer's Body actress and Kelly first met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020, and have been going strong since making their relationship public that summer.

Both have children from previous relationships; Fox has sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while Kelly is a proud dad to daughter Casie, 13.

Megan Fox, Machine gun Kelly Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly | Credit: Kevin Mazur/getty

Fox walked the red carpet earlier in the night with Kelly by her side, wowing in a naked, completely sheer custom Mugler midi dress with subtle shimmery embroidery.

Kardashian, meanwhile, made her red carpet debut with Barker, 45, at the show, and the couple held hands and shared a kiss as they posed in matching black ensembles.

Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian | Credit: ANGELA WEISS/getty

The pair made their relationship Instagram official in February, and both also have three children: Kardashian shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Scott Disick, while Barker is dad to son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, with ex Shanna Moakler, and considers Moakler's daughter Atiana, 22, his own as well.