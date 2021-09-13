The couple began dating earlier this year, and they made their romance Instagram official in February

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Kiss as They Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at 2021 MTV VMAs

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are making their romance official — red carpet official, that is!

The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, where the Blink 182 drummer is on hand as a presenter and a performer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As they posed for photos in matching black ensembles, Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 45, held hands and shared a kiss.

Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty

During the show, Barker is set to perform his new single "Papercuts" with Machine Gun Kelly.

Barker and Kardashian's red carpet debut comes weeks after Kardashian, 42, embraced an MTV VMAs moment of her own, when she modeled a vintage, sheer black lace dress that was first worn by Britney Spears at the 2001 show. Kardashian wore the chic dress while attending the Dolce & Gabbana fashion shows in Italy with her rocker beau.

Barker and Kardashian turned their longtime friendship into a romance earlier this year, and they made things Instagram official in February.

Since then, they haven't been shy about flaunting their love, with the rocker and the Poosh founder often sharing PDA-filled photos to social media.

They recently enjoyed a romantic trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and Europe, where they made stops in Italy and Paris.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Paris | Credit: Travis Barker/instagram

"That's Amore," Kardashian captioned an Instagram post that featured a photo of a steamy kiss with Barker on a boat ride around Italy.

The adventures marked the very first time Barker has flown on a plane since he survived a 2008 crash that killed four people, including his assistant and security guard, and left him with third-degree burns on more than half his body.

In a recent interview with NYLON, the drummer praised the support he's received from Kardashian, and he credited her with allowing him to finally take that step.

"I made a deal with her that she had just said to me, 'I would love to do so much traveling with you. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you,'" he recalled. "And I said, 'Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I'm telling you I'll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours notice.' And that's what she did."

RELATED VIDEO: Dometi Pongo Reveals His Top Picks to Win at the VMAs!

"It's still something very new to me, but having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton," he added. "She's definitely that for me. I'm invincible when I'm with her. It's just like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again."

A source previously told PEOPLE that Barker has gotten the seal of approval from Kardashian's family. "Her family and friends all really like him," the source said. "Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."