Justin Bieber Performs 'Stay,' 'Ghost' After 'Flying' Into the 2021 MTV VMAs

The singer returned to the MTV VMAs stage for the first time in six years

Justin Bieber is back in action at the MTV VMAs!

At the 2021 show on Sunday night, the singer, 27, marked his first VMAs performance in six years by singing two of his hits.

Bieber, who opted not to walk the red carpet, was the first performer of the night. He showcased his impressive pipes with a performance of "Stay" that saw him and collaborator The Kid Laroi, 18, fly down in harnesses to sing atop a mountain.

The stars gave an energetic performance of their No. 1 hit, with Bieber wearing a pair of black overalls and a black hooded sweatshirt. The Kid Laroi, meanwhile, went for a complementary all-white look.

Kid Laroi Kid Laroi | Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

The two musicians wrapped their performance of "Stay" with a big hug. Then Bieber took the stage solo to sing "Ghost" off his latest album Justice.

His wife, Hailey Bieber, was spotted in the audience grooving along to the tune while wearing a chic white turtleneck.

Later in the night, Bieber won best pop video for "Peaches" featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon. He is is the night's most-nominated artist; along with his best pop nomination, his seven nods include the two most coveted prizes, video of the year and artist of the year, and he is also up for best collaboration, best direction, best cinematography and best editing.

The Canadian crooner has a long history at the VMAs starting with his very first appearance in 2009. Since then, he's won four Moon Person trophies and has earned more than 20 nominations.

He performed for the first time in 2010, singing a medley of "U Smile," "Baby," and "Somebody to Love," and most recently in 2015, when he broke down in tears after singing "What Do You Mean" and "Where Are U Now."

The star has enjoyed a whirlwind 2021, and he recently topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the second time in eight months with "Stay."

The song's success comes after the March release of Bieber's sixth studio album Justice, which spawned the No. 1 hit "Peaches."

Bieber also announced on Tuesday a documentary that will chronicle his 2020 New Year's Eve concert — his first since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The film, titled Justin Bieber: Our World, will premiere Oct. 8 on Amazon Prime.