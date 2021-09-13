"Thank you all very much for this award. We'll see you in 26 years," the rocker joked while accepting the U.S. Global Icon Award at the 2021 MTV VMAs with his bandmates

Dave Grohl Says He 'Feels Pretty Good' as the Foo Fighters Accept the U.S. Global Icon Award at 2021 MTV VMAs

The rockers accepted the inaugural prize at the 2021 Video Music Awards on Sunday, with founder Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee all on hand to celebrate.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Thank you very much ladies and gentlemen for having us here tonight," Grohl, 52, told the crowd. "It's quite an award to receive. We've been a band for 26 years, so it feels pretty good."

With help from his bandmates, the musician rattled off a list of thank yous, which included "all of the people at MTV past and present."

"Thank you all very much for this award. We'll see you in 26 years," he joked.

The Foo Fighters were introduced by Billie Eilish, who called them "heroes" and "legends" before they took to the stage for their first VMAs performance since 2007.

To kick things off, the band performed their 1999 hit "Learn to Fly." They then transitioned to their newer hit "Shame Shame," which is nominated this year for best rock, best choreography and best cinematography. (The Foo Fighters were also nominated for group of the year.)

Grohl then let out a signature wail before they concluded the set with "Everlong," which stars like Olivia Rodrigo were seen dancing along to in the crowd.

Foo Fighters Foo Fighters | Credit: John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty

The performance also included a sweet nod to late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, as Hawkins' drum set featured the words "Charlie RIP" across the front. The legendary rocker died on Aug. 24 at age 80.

The band is no stranger to the VMAs stage; in 1996, they won the moon person for best group video for "Big Me," and the next year, they performed at the show for the first time, singing "Monkey Wrench" and "Everlong." They last scooped up a prize in 2011, when "Walk" won best rock video.

RELATED VIDEO: Doja Cat Makes MTV History Becoming First VMA Host to Also Be Nominated for Video of the Year

MTV announced last month that the Foo Fighters would be the first to take home the U.S. Global Icon Award, which celebrates "an artist/band whose unparalleled career and continued impact & influence has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond."

The prize is inspired by MTV's Europe Music Awards' Global Icon Award, which in the past has gone to artists like Queen, Eminem, Green Day, Janet Jackson and Ozzy Osbourne.

The band was founded by Grohl as a solo project after Nirvana disbanded in 1994, and he recorded the self-titled debut album in just one week.

Since then, the Foo Fighters have gone on to release 10 studio albums, most recently Medicine at Midnight in February.

In May, they'll be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility.