Conor McGregor Shades Machine Gun Kelly After VMAs Altercation: 'Little Vanilla Boy Rappers'

"Nothing happened with me, I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean," Conor McGregor told Entertainment Tonight

Conor McGregor has a message for Machine Gun Kelly.

After the Irish MMA pro, 33, nearly got into a brawl with Kelly, 32, on the red carpet at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, McGregor spoke with Entertainment Tonight and said that "absolutely nothing" happened and he doesn't fight "little vanilla boy rappers."

"Absolutely nothing. I don't know. He showed up, and I don't know. I don't know the guy," said McGregor when the outlet asked him for details of what led up to the fight.

"Nothing happened with me, I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean," he continued. "I certainly don't fight little vanilla boy rappers. I don't even know the guy. I don't know anything about him, except that he's with Megan Fox."

While speaking to Variety's Marc Malkin backstage, Kelly declined to comment on the "scuffle" and exasperatedly covered Malkin's mic. "We're not allowed to say," demurred Fox.

Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly | Credit: Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty

Conor McGregor Conor McGregor | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty

After the incident, a source told PEOPLE that McGregor, who was a presenter at the award show, asked Kelly for a photo — but that his request was denied by the star's team.

"Conor went in on it a little bit," the source said, noting that the fighter dropped his cane, then retrieved it and began swinging it in Kelly's direction.

A rep for Kelly did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while a rep for McGregor denied her client asked the singer for a photo.

"Conor and Dee are in their seats enjoying the show. Conor appreciates all his fans," said McGregor's rep. "Conor does not know MGK other than someone who attended his last fight."

A video captured by a VMAs attendee and shared to Twitter appeared to show McGregor lunge toward Kelly and shout at him as security guards held him back.