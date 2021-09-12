MTV VMAs 2021: See the Complete Winners List

On Sunday, the biggest names in music gathered in New York City for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards .

Among the contenders for video of the year — the top prize of the night — are Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP," DJ Khaled and Drake's "POPSTAR" featuring Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and SZA's "Kiss Me More," Ed Sheeran's "Bad Habits," Lil Nas X's "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" and The Weeknd's "Save Your Tears."