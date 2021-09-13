Travis & Kourtney, Megan & MGK and More Celebrity Couples at the 2021 MTV VMAs

What better place for a date night than at the MTV Video Music Awards?! 

By Andrea Wurzburger
September 12, 2021 10:04 PM

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/getty

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian brought the PDA to the red carpet, sharing a kiss for the cameras. 

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/Getty

Machine Gun Kelly got handsy with girlfriend Megan Fox, who wore a nearly naked dress on the red carpet while he chose red sequins. 

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Getty

Alicia Keys and husband Swizz Beatz made for the perfect red carpet pair. 

MOD SUN and Avril Lavigne

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/Getty

Can we make it any more obvious? We're obsessed with MOD SUN and Avril Lavigne's punk fashion choices. 

Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Getty

Conor McGregor and fiancée Dee Devlin made sure that they stood out on the red carpet. 

Debby Ryan and Josh Dun

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/getty

Josh Dun gave wife Debby Ryan a smooch while posing for photos. 

Michael Turchin and Lance Bass

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/getty

Lance Bass and Michael Turchin made an adorable pair as they hit the 2021 MTV VMAs. 

Hailey and Justin Bieber

Credit: Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty

Hailey Bieber was there to see her hubby Justin make his return to the VMAs stage since 2015.

