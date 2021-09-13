Travis & Kourtney, Megan & MGK and More Celebrity Couples at the 2021 MTV VMAs
What better place for a date night than at the MTV Video Music Awards?!
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian brought the PDA to the red carpet, sharing a kiss for the cameras.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly got handsy with girlfriend Megan Fox, who wore a nearly naked dress on the red carpet while he chose red sequins.
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz
Alicia Keys and husband Swizz Beatz made for the perfect red carpet pair.
MOD SUN and Avril Lavigne
Can we make it any more obvious? We're obsessed with MOD SUN and Avril Lavigne's punk fashion choices.
Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor and fiancée Dee Devlin made sure that they stood out on the red carpet.
Debby Ryan and Josh Dun
Josh Dun gave wife Debby Ryan a smooch while posing for photos.
Michael Turchin and Lance Bass
Lance Bass and Michael Turchin made an adorable pair as they hit the 2021 MTV VMAs.
Hailey and Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber was there to see her hubby Justin make his return to the VMAs stage since 2015.