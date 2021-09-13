Camila Cabello returned to the VMAs stage two years after performing "Señorita" with Shawn Mendes in 2019

¡Oye! Camila Cabello Spices Up the 2021 MTV VMAs with Dance-Filled 'Don't Go Yet' Performance

Oye, don't go yet!

Camila Cabello just brought her Latina flare to the MTV Video Music Awards with a dance-filled performance of her latest single "Don't Go Yet."

Cabello — sporting two long braids — hit the stage as she began to sing her Familia-inspired hit as a black-and-white retro filter took fans back to the early 1900s.

Cabello showed off her curves in a black-and-pink dress and was accompanied by flamenco dancers on stage. Her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, was seen clapping and dancing along.

To end her performance, Cabello joined her dancers for a choreographed dance break as Carnaval drums were played in the background.

Camila Cabello Camila Cabello | Credit: John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty

"Give it up for my guy Shawn Mendes," she said as she presented her boyfriend, who performed soon after.

This year's performance marks Cabello's second time hitting the VMAs stage — the first being her 2019 performance of "Señorita" with Shawn Mendes, 23, which won best collaboration.

Cabello released "Don't Go Yet," which will appear on her upcoming album Familia, in July. In the single's music video, Cabello embraces her Cuban-Mexican roots in several scenes as she shows off her Latin dance moves.

VMA Arrivals Camila Cabello | Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

During a conversation with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 at the time of the single's release, she said that for the single — and her entire album — she simply wanted to "manifest collective joy."

"I want it to be that kind of family affair selfishly, because it would make me happy. It would make my life better and that's what I want, so that's really what I was trying to manifest with this whole album," she explained.

Cabello continued, "I think 'Don't Go Yet' is just sonically and melodically just me being free. I think being in Miami for so long and having more family around me and speaking Spanish more just kind of brought me back. I think my roots went deeper in a way that I really needed."

She also shared a message with her followers about her forthcoming album at the time.

"This whole album to me was inspired by two things: family and food. Your family by blood, but also your chosen family," she wrote to her followers. "Who you want to break bread with. Who you want to sit at the dinner table with, cook a meal for, get wine-drunk with, and dance in the living room with."

"To me, those are the moments that make me glad to be alive, those moments of collective joy and true vulnerability and connection with other people," she continued.

Cabello released her new movie Cinderella on Amazon Prime on Sept. 3.

"I love this film so much. And I love this cast so much," Cabello wrote of the movie on Twitter. "This is not a princess story like you've seen before. She's a dreamer, honey."