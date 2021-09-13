Blue Ivy Carter, 9, Becomes Youngest Winner in MTV VMAs History for 'Brown Skin Girl'

Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl” took home the best cinematography award at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Blue Ivy Carter is making history once again!

On Sunday night, the 9-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z took home her first award from the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, winning the best cinematography category for Beyoncé's "Brown Skin Girl" video and becoming the youngest VMA winner ever.

Earning the award alongside her music icon mom, 40, Blue Ivy also shares the honor with "Brown Skin Girl" collaborator Wizkid and SAINt JHN. Cinematographers for the video are Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, and Ryan Helfant.

Blue Ivy Carter Blue Ivy Carter | Credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Blue Ivy and Beyoncé's "Brown Skin Girl" were also nominated for best R&B video, which was won by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) for "Leave the Door Open."

"Brown Skin Girl," one of the tracks from Beyoncé's Lion King companion album, The Lion King: The Gift, got a standalone visual treatment on YouTube in August 2020.

The video had previously only been available to Disney+ subscribers as a part of Beyoncé's most recent musical film, Black Is King, which dropped exclusively on the streaming service in July 2020.

Blue Ivy Carter; Beyonce Knowles-Carter Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

In the video, the 28-time Grammy winner enlisted famous friends, including Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong'o and her former Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland — all of whom she name drops on the song — to sing the praises of black beauty, alongside her daughter, who sings on the opening and closing of the track.

Blue Ivy received a writing credit for the track, which also scored not only her first official feature, but her first official entry onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart.