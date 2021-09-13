Red Carpet Drama, Tongue Kisses and More Must-See Moments from This Year's MTV Video Music Awards

Get caught up on everything you missed from the 2021 MTV VMAs, hosted by Doja Cat 

By Diane J. Cho
September 12, 2021 11:25 PM

Kravis Makes Their Red Carpet Debut

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/getty

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian took their sizzling romance to the VMAs and gave the cameras a show while on the red carpet. It was the first time the madly-in-love duo appeared on a red carpet together — and likely won't be the last.

Close Call on the Carpet

Credit: Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty

As the carpet heated up, it almost got too hot when MMA pro Conor McGregor nearly got into a brawl with Machine Gun Kelly. McGregor appeared to yell at the singer as he walked the carpet with girlfriend Megan Fox, and had to be restrained by security guards, according to photos and video that captured the incident.

A source told PEOPLE that McGregor, who was a presenter for the night, asked to take a photo with Kelly, but that his request was denied by the star's team.

"Conor went in on it a little bit," the source said, noting that the fighter dropped his cane, then retrieved it and began swinging it in Kelly's direction.

A rep for Kelly did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while a rep for McGregor did not directly respond to a request for comment on the altercation but told PEOPLE that the singer "attended Conor's last fight."

Fortunately, things cooled down and both parties were able to get on to the show.

MTV and Madge's Milestones

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

This year's MTV Video Music Awards marked 40 years since the network first hit the air back in 1981. The one and only Madonna opened the show with a look back on her journey to stardom and how MTV played a pivotal role in her life — and in the lives of fans.

Bieber's Back

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber kicked off the night with a killer performance of their mega hit "Stay." Then Bieber, who hadn't been to the awards in six years, kept the party going by belting out his latest single, "Ghost."

High School Sweetheart

Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty

Olivia Rodrigo took us back to prom with her high-energy performance of "Good 4 U." The crowd sang along as butterfly balloons filled the arena.

Surprise! It's J.Lo

Credit: John Shearer/getty

Fresh from the Venice Film Festival, Jennifer Lopez surprised the crowd to present the VMA for song of the year to Olivia Rodrigo for "drivers license."

Heart Slayer

Credit: John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty

Kacey Musgraves put on a haunting performance of her new single "Star-Crossed" surrounded by candles and a heart lit up in flames. The star enchanted the crowd with her silky vocals and left us wanting more.

Montero's Moment

Credit: John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty

A full marching band, dance breaks, Jack Harlow — Lil Nas X's dazzling medley had all of the right ingredients for a thrilling performance that'll go down in VMA history. The bedazzled pink outfits were the cherry on top of a top-notch show.

New Single Spotlight

Credit: Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty

Ed Sheeran had the crowd grooving to his latest single "Shivers" from Brooklyn Bridge Park.

Cutest Couple

Credit: John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty

Camila Cabello spiced up the night with a dance-filled performance of "Don't Go Yet," and then introduced her man Shawn Mendes before he wooed the crowd with "Summer of Love."

Baby on the Way!

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Twenty One Pilots frontman Tyler Joseph announced he and his wife Jenna are expecting their second child during the band's performance.

"My wife is pregnant! I didn't want to text everybody," said the singer from the stage.

The couple's daughter Rosie Robert arrived in February 2020.

Getting 'Wild'

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Normani brought down the house with an incredible performance of "Wild Side" that started with a spectacular dance number and ended with a standing lap dance on guest star Teyana Taylor.

Reunited & It Feels So Good

Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty

The duo that ruled the 2000s, a.k.a. Ashanti and Ja Rule, made a surprise appearance together to present the award for best collaboration to Doja Cat and SZA for "Kiss Me More."

Hostess with the Mostess

Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

Doja Cat swapped her hosting hat to put on her performance one, belting "You Right" while suspended in mid-air.

Living Legends

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Billie Eilish presented the U.S. Global Icon Award to none other than the Foo Fighters, who rocked out to a set of their hits before taking the mic.

Top Prize

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

David Lee Roth took the stage to present the top award of the night, video of the year, drumming up suspense before presenting it to Lil Nas X for his "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."

'Future Baby Daddies' Close the Show

Credit: MTV

To close out the show, Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian shared the stage to introduce their "future baby daddies" Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, who performed their song "Papercuts."

