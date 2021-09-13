As the carpet heated up, it almost got too hot when MMA pro Conor McGregor nearly got into a brawl with Machine Gun Kelly. McGregor appeared to yell at the singer as he walked the carpet with girlfriend Megan Fox, and had to be restrained by security guards, according to photos and video that captured the incident.

A source told PEOPLE that McGregor, who was a presenter for the night, asked to take a photo with Kelly, but that his request was denied by the star's team.

"Conor went in on it a little bit," the source said, noting that the fighter dropped his cane, then retrieved it and began swinging it in Kelly's direction.

A rep for Kelly did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while a rep for McGregor did not directly respond to a request for comment on the altercation but told PEOPLE that the singer "attended Conor's last fight."

Fortunately, things cooled down and both parties were able to get on to the show.