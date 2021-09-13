Red Carpet Drama, Tongue Kisses and More Must-See Moments from This Year's MTV Video Music Awards
Get caught up on everything you missed from the 2021 MTV VMAs, hosted by Doja Cat
Kravis Makes Their Red Carpet Debut
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian took their sizzling romance to the VMAs and gave the cameras a show while on the red carpet. It was the first time the madly-in-love duo appeared on a red carpet together — and likely won't be the last.
Close Call on the Carpet
As the carpet heated up, it almost got too hot when MMA pro Conor McGregor nearly got into a brawl with Machine Gun Kelly. McGregor appeared to yell at the singer as he walked the carpet with girlfriend Megan Fox, and had to be restrained by security guards, according to photos and video that captured the incident.
A source told PEOPLE that McGregor, who was a presenter for the night, asked to take a photo with Kelly, but that his request was denied by the star's team.
"Conor went in on it a little bit," the source said, noting that the fighter dropped his cane, then retrieved it and began swinging it in Kelly's direction.
A rep for Kelly did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while a rep for McGregor did not directly respond to a request for comment on the altercation but told PEOPLE that the singer "attended Conor's last fight."
Fortunately, things cooled down and both parties were able to get on to the show.
MTV and Madge's Milestones
This year's MTV Video Music Awards marked 40 years since the network first hit the air back in 1981. The one and only Madonna opened the show with a look back on her journey to stardom and how MTV played a pivotal role in her life — and in the lives of fans.
Bieber's Back
Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber kicked off the night with a killer performance of their mega hit "Stay." Then Bieber, who hadn't been to the awards in six years, kept the party going by belting out his latest single, "Ghost."
High School Sweetheart
Olivia Rodrigo took us back to prom with her high-energy performance of "Good 4 U." The crowd sang along as butterfly balloons filled the arena.
Surprise! It's J.Lo
Fresh from the Venice Film Festival, Jennifer Lopez surprised the crowd to present the VMA for song of the year to Olivia Rodrigo for "drivers license."
Heart Slayer
Kacey Musgraves put on a haunting performance of her new single "Star-Crossed" surrounded by candles and a heart lit up in flames. The star enchanted the crowd with her silky vocals and left us wanting more.
Montero's Moment
A full marching band, dance breaks, Jack Harlow — Lil Nas X's dazzling medley had all of the right ingredients for a thrilling performance that'll go down in VMA history. The bedazzled pink outfits were the cherry on top of a top-notch show.
New Single Spotlight
Ed Sheeran had the crowd grooving to his latest single "Shivers" from Brooklyn Bridge Park.
Cutest Couple
Camila Cabello spiced up the night with a dance-filled performance of "Don't Go Yet," and then introduced her man Shawn Mendes before he wooed the crowd with "Summer of Love."
Baby on the Way!
Twenty One Pilots frontman Tyler Joseph announced he and his wife Jenna are expecting their second child during the band's performance.
"My wife is pregnant! I didn't want to text everybody," said the singer from the stage.
The couple's daughter Rosie Robert arrived in February 2020.
Getting 'Wild'
Normani brought down the house with an incredible performance of "Wild Side" that started with a spectacular dance number and ended with a standing lap dance on guest star Teyana Taylor.
Reunited & It Feels So Good
The duo that ruled the 2000s, a.k.a. Ashanti and Ja Rule, made a surprise appearance together to present the award for best collaboration to Doja Cat and SZA for "Kiss Me More."
Hostess with the Mostess
Doja Cat swapped her hosting hat to put on her performance one, belting "You Right" while suspended in mid-air.
Living Legends
Billie Eilish presented the U.S. Global Icon Award to none other than the Foo Fighters, who rocked out to a set of their hits before taking the mic.
Top Prize
David Lee Roth took the stage to present the top award of the night, video of the year, drumming up suspense before presenting it to Lil Nas X for his "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."
'Future Baby Daddies' Close the Show
To close out the show, Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian shared the stage to introduce their "future baby daddies" Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, who performed their song "Papercuts."