Avril Lavigne and Boyfriend Mod Sun Make Their Red Carpet Debut at 2021 MTV VMAs

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun made their red carpet debut — and a punk style statement — on Sunday night!

The couple posed together ahead of the MTV Video Music Awards in Brooklyn, where Lavigne, 36, rocked a hot-pink plaid suit alongside boyfriend Mod Sun, 34, who wore a black suit covered in patches.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in February, after they were photographed going to dinner together at the BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that they had been working in the studio "nearly every day for over two months" on Lavigne's new album, set to release later this year.

In March, the couple was spotted together on a double date with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly — and Mod Sun raved about her to Entertainment Tonight Canada in January.

"Avril Lavigne has one of my favorite voices in music," he said in a statement, according to the outlet. "It's so strong and confident, yet filled with emotion and one-of-a-kind inflections that only her voice can do. This song holds a lot more weight than meets the eye. There's a very deep message within it."

"Mod and I had an immediate connection from the first day in the studio. He's an incredible artist and producer," added Lavigne. "This is the first of many."

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun

In April, a source told PEOPLE the pair were "fully on and having fun" after dating for a "few" months.

That same month, the couple released a visual for their stripped-down acoustic version of their duet "Flames" — and at the time, Lavigne told PEOPLE they "had an immediate connection from the first day in the studio."

"He's an incredible artist and producer," she said of Mod Sun, whose stage moniker stands for "Movement On Dreams Stand Under None,". "This is the first of many. Proud of what we made with 'Flames.'"