The 22nd Annual Latin Grammy Awards return on Nov. 18 to honor the best Latin music and top artists of the year

Here's Everything You Need to Know About the 2021 Latin Grammys Including How to Watch and Who's Performing

Latin music's biggest night is almost here!

The 2021 Latin Grammy Awards will return to an in-person ceremony on Nov. 18 to recognize the best Latin music of the year and top artists through various performances and honors.

The theme of the evening is "Rediscovering Life Through Music," encouraging audiences to look at life through music while inviting everyone to discover what's important by using it as a storyline.

"With one-of-a-kind collaborations and unique Latin Grammy moments, the ceremony promises to be an exceptional celebration of musical excellence paired with inspirational storytelling," the Latin Recording Academy said in a statement.

Ana Brenda Contreras, Carlos Rivera and Roselyn Sánchez Credit: Lester Cohen/Getty; Victor Chavez/Getty; Kevin Winter/Getty

Ana Brenda Contreras, Carlos Rivera and Roselyn Sánchez are set to host – and are no strangers to the scene. This year's awards will mark the second consecutive year that Contreras will host, while Rivera emceed the event in 2017. Sánchez also hosted the 16th, 17th, 18th, and 20th Latin Grammy Awards.

Leading with the most nominations is Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo, who's earned a total of 10 (doubling his nods from last year). Between album of the year and best pop vocal album, he's up for major awards – even scoring two nominations in the same category for both record of the year and song of the year.

Following Camilo's lead is Juan Luis Guerra with six nominations, C. Tangana with five, and Bad Bunny with four nods. Omar Apollo, J Balvin, Maluma, and Rauw Alejandro are also competing for some of the top honors of the night which include song of the year and record of the year.

Ahead of the primetime telecast, the Latin Grammy Premiere ceremony will take place, where the majority of the awards — 45 of the 53 categories — will be presented.

leslie grace and prince royce Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Latin Grammy award-winning artist Kany García and actress Carolina Dieckmann will host the pre-show, with performances by current nominees including Gera Demara, Nora González, Zoe Gotusso, Love of Lesbian, Luedji Luna, Os Barões da Pisadinha, Nando Reis, Gonzalo Rubalcaba and Jon Secada.

The Latin Recording Academy will host an additional pre-show dedicated to Brazilian audiences, during which all the Portuguese-language categories will be awarded. The joint, in-person events will be held at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. Viewers can watch the global broadcast via the Latin Grammys Facebook Live and YouTube channel starting at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 18.

"We will once again celebrate musical excellence — for both Spanish and Portuguese recordings — and promise an afternoon filled with camaraderie and unique Latin GRAMMY moments," Manuel Abud, CEO of the Latin Recording Academy, said in a statement.

karol g Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Between the unforgettable performances and details on how to watch the ceremony, here's everything you to know about the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards.

How to watch?

The 22nd Latin Grammy Awards will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Los Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 18. 2021. It will be globally broadcasted live on Univision beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT).

Who's performing?

The Latin Recording Academy announced a stacked lineup of artists set to take center stage. The first wave of performers announced were Ozuna, Paula Arenas, Nella, Danna Paola, Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga, Los Dos Carnales, Calibre 50, La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho, and Rubén Blades.

Joining the roster are Pablo Alborán, Bad Bunny, Alejandro Fernández, Maná, Juanes, and Myke Towers. Five-time nominee, C. Tangana, will also perform alongside Antonio Carmona, Diego del Morao, Israel Fernández, Jorge Drexler, Natalia Lafourcade, La Húngara, and Omar Apollo.

Juanes is set to play a special rendition of Juan Gabriel's iconic "No Tengo Dinero," in collaboration with Rubén Albarrán and Meme del Real of Café Tacvba.

christina aguilera Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty

Christina Aguilera will be returning to the Latin Grammy stage after more than 20 years since her last performance at the award show's inaugural ceremony in 2000. Joining the Latin Grammy and Grammy winner on stage are Becky G, Nicki Nicole, and Nathy Peluso for an alternate take on her recently-released "Pa Mis Muchachas."

Who's receiving the person of the year honor?

The Latin Grammy Recording Academy announced that eight-time Latin Grammy and nine-time Grammy winner Rubén Blades will be named the 2021 person of the year.

As a singer-songwriter, producer, musician, actor, and activist, Blades will be recognized "for his continued commitment to fighting for social justice around the world by supporting initiatives that raise awareness towards political oppression, hunger, poverty, and more," the Academy wrote in a statement.

ruben blades Credit: David Becker/Getty

Through songs like "Prohibido Olvidar," "Buscando América" and "Desapariciones," the musician has been a musical trailblazer who's championed positive, meaningful change in Latin communities and beyond.

"Rubén Blades is a truly iconic artist who has inspired generations with his powerful and intelligent lyrics, and whose genius has stood for justice at all levels of society," said Gabriel Abaroa Jr., President and CEO of The Latin Recording Academy.

Appreciative of the honor, Blades said, "Success is never the product of a sole individual's effort, it's the consequence of many contributions and the will and talent of other people." He continued, "Today, I thank all those who made my successful career as a musician and composer possible."

luis fonsi Credit: JB Lacroix/ WireImage

Who are the major nominees?

Record of the Year

"Si Hubieras Querido" — Pablo Alborán

"Todo de Ti" — Rauw Alejandro

"Un Amor Eterno" (Versión Balada) — Marc Anthony

"A Tu Lado" — Paula Arenas

"Bohemio" — Andrés Calamaro & Julio Iglesias

"Vida de Rico" — Camilo

"Suéltame, Bogotá" — Diamante Eléctrico

"Amén" — Ricardo Montaner, Mau y Ricky, Camilo, Evaluna Montaner

"Dios Así lo Quiso" — Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra

"Te Olvidaste" — C. Tangana & Omar Apollo

"Talvez" — Caetano Veloso & Tom Veloso

Song of the Year

"A Tu Lado" — Paula Arenas & María Elisa Ayerbe, songwriters (Paula Arenas)

"A Veces" — Diamante Eléctrico, songwriters (Diamante Eléctrico)

"Agua" — J Balvin, Alejandro Borrero, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Derek Drymon, Mark Harrison, Stephen Hillenburg, Jhay Cortez, Alejandro Ramirez, Ivanni Rodríguez, Blaise Smith, Tainy & Juan Camilo Vargas, songwriters (Tainy & J Balvin)

"Canción Bonita" — Rafa Arcaute, Ricky Martin, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin)

"Dios Así Lo Quiso" — Camilo, David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Yasmil Jesús Marrufo & Ricardo Montaner, songwriters (Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra)

"Hawái" — Édgar Barrera, René Cano, Kevyn Cruz, Johan Espinosa, Kevin Jiménez, Miky La Sensa, Bryan Lezcano, Maluma, Andrés Uribe & Juan Camilo Vargas, songwriters (Maluma)

"Mi Guitarra" — Javier Limón, songwriter (Javier Limón, Juan Luis Guerra & Nella)

"Patria y Vida" — Descemer Bueno, El Funky, Gente De Zona, Yadam González, Beatriz Luengo, Maykel Osorbo & Yotuel, songwriters (Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo, El Funky)

"Que Se Sepa Nuestro Amor" — El David Aguilar & Mon Laferte, songwriters (Mon Laferte & Alejandro Fernández)

"Si Hubieras Querido" — Pablo Alborán, Nicolás "Na'vi" De La Espriella, Diana Fuentes & Julio Reyes, songwriters (Pablo Alborán)

"Todo De Ti" — Rauw Alejandro, José M. Collazo, Luis J. González, Rafael E. Pabón Navedo & Eric Pérez Rovira, songwriters (Rauw Alejandro)

"Vida De Rico" — Édgar Barrera & Camilo, songwriters (Camilo)

Best New Artist

Giulia Be

María Becerra

Bizarrap

Boza

Zoe Gotusso

Humbe

Rita Indiana

Lasso

Paloma Mami

Marco Mares

Juliana Velásquez