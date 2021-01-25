2021 Billboard Music Awards Set to Air in May

Music fans, mark your calendars!

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will air live on Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

So far, no other details on the show have been announced.

Last year, the awards show was delayed due to coronavirus concerns. Originally set to air in April, the 2020 BBMAs aired live on Oct. 14, with Kelly Clarkson hosting the event from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

RELATED VIDEO: Tearful John Legend Dedicates 'Never Break' to His Wife at BBMAs: 'This Is for Chrissy'

John Legend gave an emotional performance of his song "Never Break," which he dedicated to his wife Chrissy Teigen less than two weeks after they announced they had experienced a pregnancy loss.

Accepting the award for top song sales, Lizzo made a powerful speech about suppression and the need to use your voice.

"I just want to say, I've been thinking a lot about suppression and the voices that refused to be suppressed," Lizzo said after thanking her team and fans. "I wonder, would I be standing here right now if it weren't for the big Black women who refused to have their voices be suppressed. I just want to say right now, if you're at home watching this and you are thinking about changing yourself to feel worthy, this is your sign to remain true to who you are."

Image zoom Lizzo | Credit: Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty

Post Malone took home the night's biggest award, beating out Billie Eilish, the Jonas Brothers, Khalid and Taylor Swift for top artist.

"I'm honestly blown away by the love that everybody's shown to me," he said during his acceptance speech, holding a red Solo cup in his hand. "Honestly, I appreciate more than I could ever express. It's kind of a big deal for me and everybody involved because we work our asses off, and we just try our best every day."