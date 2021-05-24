Swizz Beatz honored DMX — who died at age 50 last month — while presenting the award for top rap song at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Swizz Beatz Pays Tribute to DMX at the 2021 BBMAs: 'His Legacy Will Forever Be Remembered'

Swizz Beatz remembered his late friend DMX and the iconic rapper's legacy during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.

While presenting the award for top rap song at the star-studded show, hosted by Nick Jonas, Beatz, 42, took a moment to pay tribute to DMX (né Earl Simmons), who died at age 50 on April 9.

"This year in hip-hop has been really hard," said Beatz. "We lost so many amazing souls. We would like to honor their lives, and I would like to honor my brother, DMX, the great."

"He made music with raw passion," Beatz continued. "He spoke to the streets, he spoke to the world. He prayed for others before he could pray for himself. He loved others before he would love himself. His music is iconic magic to the world. Following Tupac, he is the second rapper to have two number one albums in one year. His legacy will forever be remembered."

The producer then told the audience and viewers at home to "put your Xs up in the air," adding, "may DMX rest in peace." The star went on to present the top rap song award to DaBaby and Roddy Ricch for "Rockstar."

The heartfelt tribute comes less than two weeks after Beatz announced on social media that DMX's posthumous album, Exodus, will drop on May 28. Beatz produced the album, which shares its name with DMX's youngest son, Exodus Simmons.

"My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I've ever met. He lived his life dedicated to his family and music," Beatz said of the late artist in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone. "Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure."

"This album, X couldn't wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally," his statement continued.

Swizz Beatz and DMX Swizz Beatz and DMX | Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

DMX, a father of 15, died on April 9, a week after suffering a heart attack at age 50.

The legendary rapper was later honored at the April 24 memorial that took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Throngs of fans gathered outside the venue to pay tribute to the late star.

Beatz was in attendance and delivered a heartfelt speech at the memorial, which was orchestrated by Swizz Beatz Production. Nas and Eve, known as the First Lady of the Ruff Ryders, also spoke at the event, while Kanye West performed with his Sunday Service choir.