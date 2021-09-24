Paquita la del Barrio became the first woman to earn the lifetime achievement award, while Maná took home the coveted icon award

Bad Bunny, Karol G and Daddy Yankee Win Big at Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021: See the List

Bad Bunny needed a wagon to carry home his trophies after the Billboard Latin Music Awards!

On Thursday, stars from Bad Bunny to Black Eyed Peas to Karol G to Maluma took home awards at the star-studded awards show, which celebrated the best in Latin music.

Bad Bunny, who was nominated for 22 awards, took home 10 awards, including his second year in a row earning the artist of the year prize. Among his wins were the songwriter of the year, Latin rhythm album of the year for YHLQMDLG and both vocal event hot Latin song of the year and hot Latin song of the year for "Dákiti" with Jhay Cortez.

Meanwhile, the Black Eyed Peas came home with the crossover artist of the year for their Latin music-filled album Translation, along with the sales song of the year for "Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)" with J Balvin and Latin pop song of the year for "Mamacita" with Ozuna.

During the awards show, Daddy Yankee was inducted into the Billboard Latin Music Hall of Fame, joining the likes of Celia Cruz, Selena, Juan Gabriel, Marco Antonio Solis and Marc Anthony.

"Like you all know, I was 15 years old with big dreams when I started just like some of you maybe be right now," the reggaetón legend said while accepting his award. "And, it took me three decades to understand that with discipline, wisdom and determination you can arrive to this moment. It's about talent and hard work."

Meanwhile, Mexican legend Paquita la del Barrio was presented the lifetime achievement award while rock band Maná earned the Icon Award.

mana Credit: John Parra/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Here's the complete list of winners:

Artist of the Year

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

New Artist of the Year

Camilo

Eslabon Armado

Kali Uchis

Myke Towers

Rauw Alejandro

Crossover Artist of the Year

Black Eyed Peas

Dua Lipa

Ne-Yo

The Weeknd

Hot Latin Song of the Year

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"

Kali Uchis, "Telepatía"

Karol G & Nicki Minaj "Tusa"

Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"

Bad Bunny & Rosalía, "La Noche De Anoche"

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"

Karol G & Nicki Minaj "Tusa"

Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Jhay Cortez

Maluma

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Rosalía

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Los Dos Carnales

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year

Epic

Interscope

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year

Aura Music

Duars

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

Latin Airplay Song of the Year

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"

Karol G & Nicki Minaj "Tusa"

Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"

Ozuna, Karol G & Myke Towers, "Caramelo"

Prince Royce, "Carita de Inocente"

Latín Airplay Label of the Year

Remex

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Airplay Imprint of the Year

Aura Music

Fonovisa

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

Sales Song of the Year

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"

Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J. Rey Soul "Mamacita"

Karol G & Nicki Minaj, "Tusa"

Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"

Streaming Song of the Year

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"

Bad Bunny "Yo Perreo Sola"

Bad Bunny, "Vete"

Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy & Ñengo Flow, "Safaera"

Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"

Top Latin Album of the Year

Anuel AA, Emmanuel

Bad Bunny, El Último Tour del Mundo

Bad Bunny, Las Que No Iban a Salir

Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

Maluma, Papi Juancho

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Selena Gomez

Shakira

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Aventura

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Black Eyed Peas

Eslabon Armado

Los Legendarios

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year

Glad Empire

Rancho Humilde

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year

Del

Real Hasta La Muerte

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo

Camilo

Enrique Iglesias

Kali Uchis

Luis Fonsi

Shakira

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

CNCO

Maná

Mau y Ricky

Piso 21

Reik

Latin Pop Song of the Year

Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J.Rey Soul "Mamacita"

Kali Uchis "Telepatía"

Reik, Farruko & Camilo "Si Me Dices Que Sí"

Sebastián Yatra, Rauw Alejandro & Manuel Turizo "TBT"

Shakira & Anuel AA "Me Gusta"

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year

Epic

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year

Real Hasta La Muerte

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

WK

Latin Pop Album of the Year

Camilo, Mis Manos

Camilo, Por Primera Vez

Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)

Piso 21, El Amor En Los Tiempos del Perreo

Selena Gomez, Revelación

Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year

Interscope Geffen A&M

Sony Music Latin

Thirty Tigers

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year

Capitol Latin

Hecho a Mano

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

Warner Latina

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo

Carlos Vives

Elvis Crespo

Marc Anthony

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Aventura

Gente de Zona

La Sonora Dinamita

Monchy & Alexandra

N'Klabe

Tropical Song of the Year

Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony, "De Vuelta Pa' La Vuelta"

Marc Anthony, "Un Amor Eterno"

Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Wisin & Yandel, Myke Towers & Flow La Movie, "Travesuras"

Prince Royce, "Carita de Inocente"

Prince Royce, "Lotería"

Tropical Airplay Label of the Year

El Cartel

LP

Pina

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year

El Cartel

Hecho a Mano

Pina

Sony Music Latin

WK

Tropical Albums of the Year

El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, En Cuarentena

Frankie Ruiz, The Greatest Salsa Ever, Vol. 1

Gloria Estefan, Brazil305

Prince Royce, Alter Ego

Sonora Ponceña, Hegemonía Musical

Tropical Albums Label of the Year

Discos Fuentes

Sony Music Latin

The Orchard

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Zacarías Ferreira

Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year

Norte

Premium Latin

Sony Music Latin

The Orchard

Top Stop

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo

Christian Nodal

El Fantasma

Junior H

Lenin Ramírez

Natanael Cano

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Los Ángeles Azules

Los Dos Carnales

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Snoop Dogg, "Que Maldición"

El Fantasma & Los Dos Carnales, "Cabrón y Vago"

Lenin Ramírez, featuring Grupo Firme, "Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo"

Los Dos Carnales, "El Envidioso"

Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year

Afinarte

Lizos

Remex

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year

Afinarte

Disa

Fonovisa

Lizos

Remex

Regional Mexican Albums of the Year

Christian Nodal, Ayayay!

Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas

Eslabon Armado, Tu Veneno Mortal

Eslabon Armado, Vibras de Noche

Junior H, Atrapado En Un Sueño

Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year

Afinarte

DEL

Rancho Humilde

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year

Afinarte

DEL

Fonovisa

Lizos

Rancho Humilde

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Jowell & Randy

Los Legendarios

Play-N-Skillz

Wisin & Yandel

Zion & Lennox

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"

Bad Bunny "Yo Perreo Sola"

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"

Karol G & Nicki Minaj "Tusa"

Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"

Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year

Glad Empire

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year

Aura

La Industria

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year

Anuel AA, Emmanuel

Bad Bunny, El Último Tour del Mundo

Bad Bunny, Las Que No Iban a Salir

Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

Maluma, Papi Juancho

Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year

Glad Empire

Rich

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year

Aura

Real Hasta La Muerte

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

Songwriter of the Year

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

Edgar 'Edge' Barrera

J Balvin

Tainy

Publisher of the Year

RSM Publishing, ASCAP

Sony Discos Music Publishing LLC, ASCAP

Universal Music Corp, ASCAP

WC Music Corp, ASCAP

Publishing Corporation of the Year

Kobalt Music

RSM Publishing

Sony Music Publishing

Universal Music

Warner Chappell Music

Producer of the Year

Mora

Ovy On The Drums

Sky Rompiendo

Súbelo Neo