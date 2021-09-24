Marc Anthony Kisses Madu Nicola on 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards Red Carpet

Marc Anthony and his new flame walked the red carpet together at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, where they shared a kiss while posing for photos

Marc Anthony brought the heat to the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards red carpet.

The 53-year-old singer attended the awards show Thursday evening, stepping out with Madu Nicola in Coral Gables, Florida. The pair seemingly confirmed their new romance by sharing a sweet kiss as they posed for photos on the carpet.

Anthony, who performed at the event, accessorized a white button-down and black pants with sunglasses and necklaces, while his date wore a black strapless gown and hoop earrings.

Makeup artist Jamie Harper, who got Anthony and Nicola ready for the awards show, reposted a photo from her client to her Instagram Story. While Anthony also posted a photo of himself "getting ready for show time," Nicola's account is currently set to private.

A rep for Anthony did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Madu Nicola Harris Credit: Jamie Harper Instagram

Lopez and Anthony, who married in 2004 and divorced in 2014, share 13-year-old twins Max and Emme. When Lopez split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April, a source told PEOPLE the "Let's Get Loud" singer was spending time with Anthony, whom she found "comforting" after her breakup.

Madu Nicola Harris, Marc Anthony Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo/Photo Bank

"Jennifer and Marc Anthony have a great relationship," the source said. "Having Marc around while she has had to work abroad has been very comforting for Jennifer."