Marc Anthony Kisses Madu Nicola on 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards Red Carpet
Marc Anthony and his new flame walked the red carpet together at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, where they shared a kiss while posing for photos
Marc Anthony brought the heat to the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards red carpet.
The 53-year-old singer attended the awards show Thursday evening, stepping out with Madu Nicola in Coral Gables, Florida. The pair seemingly confirmed their new romance by sharing a sweet kiss as they posed for photos on the carpet.
Anthony, who performed at the event, accessorized a white button-down and black pants with sunglasses and necklaces, while his date wore a black strapless gown and hoop earrings.
Makeup artist Jamie Harper, who got Anthony and Nicola ready for the awards show, reposted a photo from her client to her Instagram Story. While Anthony also posted a photo of himself "getting ready for show time," Nicola's account is currently set to private.
A rep for Anthony did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
The Grammy winner's latest romance comes after he was previously linked to girlfriends Raffaella Modugno and Mariana Downing. He has been married three times: to Dayanara Torres, Jennifer Lopez, and most recently, Shannon de Lima, whom he divorced in 2016.
Lopez and Anthony, who married in 2004 and divorced in 2014, share 13-year-old twins Max and Emme. When Lopez split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April, a source told PEOPLE the "Let's Get Loud" singer was spending time with Anthony, whom she found "comforting" after her breakup.
"Jennifer and Marc Anthony have a great relationship," the source said. "Having Marc around while she has had to work abroad has been very comforting for Jennifer."
The former couple was later spotted grabbing coffee together in Miami Beach in May, the same month Lopez was first seen reconnecting with her ex Ben Affleck. Lopez and Affleck have since gone public with their rekindled romance, vacationing together this summer and attending events like the Venice Film Festival and the Met Gala side by side.