Bad Bunny and Girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

The couple met in 2017 while Bad Bunny was in Puerto Rico having lunch with family

Sorry ladies — but Bad Bunny's relationship is red carpet official.

At the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, made his red carpet debut with longtime girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri, 27.

On the red carpet, Bad Bunny, 27, sported a light blue suit and white dress shoes with a thick black sole, various gold jewelry, and orange sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Berlingeri, a jewelry designer, model and singer rocked a multicolored, high-slit gown with black-studded stilettos.

The couple met in 2017 while the "Dákiti" singer was having a meal with his dad and brother at a restaurant in Puerto Rico — and he told Rolling Stone in 2020 they had been "dating ever since."

Bad Bunny also opened up about his low-key relationship during the interview — which he didn't go public with until February 2020, when they were photographed at a Miami Heat game together in Miami.

"Do people really think I'm spending quarantine alone?" Bad Bunny asked during the interview. "No! I am with someone, she is very special in my life. This quarantine has made me understand that she is the best companion I could have."

"I am happy with her. [People] don't know she has helped me a lot in emotional aspects when I needed it the most," he continued.

He also told Entertainment Tonight last year that Berlingeri was the "perfect quarantine partner."

"Yeah I'm still in love. [It's] great. I think [it's been] perfect. My perfect quarantine partner," he said about his time with Berlingeri during the pandemic.

During the interview, he also set the record straight on marriage rumors at the time: "No, I'm not married."

At the award show, Bad Bunny went in with 22 nominations and scored 10 wins total — including the coveted artist of the year award.