American Music Awards 2021: Watch PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's Red Carpet Livestream

This year's American Music Awards will bring together the biggest names in music for one special night, complete with host Cardi B

It's time for the American Music Awards and PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly is bringing the red carpet straight to you.

Tune in on Sunday, Nov. 21, to watch PEOPLE (the TV show) New York correspondent Jeremy Parsons and PEOPLE Every Day podcast host Janine Rubenstein as they celebrate the best in music ahead of the AMAs, the world's largest fan-voted awards show.

Parsons and Rubenstein will be interviewing nominees and guests as they arrive on the red carpet and offering commentary –- you won't want to miss this insider view of music's hottest night!

Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty; BRIT Awards/Getty; Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty

Cardi B will make her hosting debut at the main event, while performers include Bad Bunny, Tainy and Julieta Venegas, with the world premiere performance of "Lo Siento BB:/," BTS with Megan Thee Stallion for the world television premiere performance of "Butter," Olivia Rodrigo in her AMAs debut, Carrie Underwood with Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, New Edition and New Kids on the Block.

First-time nominee Rodrigo leads the list of nominations with seven categories. The Weeknd follows with six while Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon are tied with five nods each.

PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: American Music Awards will stream on People.com, EW.com, PEOPLE's Youtube, EW's YouTube, PEOPLE and EW's Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as PeopleTV starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday. You can also watch the livestream above.

The 2021 American Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. ET/ PT on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.