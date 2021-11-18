Chlöe and Silk Sonic Join Star-Studded 2021 American Music Awards Performance Line-Up

Cardi B will host this year's AMA Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday

Gear up for a night of groove and sass because Silk Sonic and Chlöe are performing at the American Music Awards!

Silk Sonic's Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak will make their performance debut at the AMAs by opening the award show in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Meanwhile, Chlöe (from Chloe x Halle) will also make her performance debut at the award show with her hit debut single as a soloist "Have Mercy," from the Xfinity stage.

The singer-songwriter, 23, showcased her electric performance skills when she made her first-ever solo performance at the MTV Video Music Awards earlier this year.

Silk Sonic is up for three awards including music video and R&B song, for their hit "Leave the Door Open" from their recent debut album An Evening with Silk Sonic, along with pop duo.

RELATED VIDEO: American Music Awards 2020: Biggest Moments From the Hits-Filled Show

BTS and Coldplay will come together for a performance of their chart-topping hit "My Universe," which is featured on the British band's most recent album Music of the Spheres.

In addition to their performance with Coldplay, BTS is also slated to perform "Butter" at the AMAs, which celebrates the top achievements in music as determined by fans, with Megan Thee Stallion.

Rodrigo leads the pack with seven nominations, and The Weeknd follows with six. Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon each have five nods.