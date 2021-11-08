Bad Bunny, BTS, Megan Thee Stallion and Olivia Rodrigo Will Perform at 2021 American Music Awards

Rapper Cardi B will host this year's AMA Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC

Get ready! A-listers will be taking over the stage at the world's largest fan-voted awards show in just a few weeks.

Details about the first group of performers set to take the stage at this year's 2021 American Music Awards were released on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Six-time AMA winners BTS — who are nominated for artist of the year — will take the stage with previous honoree Stallion, 26, for the world premiere performance of their collaboration, "Butter."

"Butter" previously held the record for Spotify's largest single-day stream, according to Billboard. The song earned more than 20.9 million global streams on May 23, the outlet reported.

Stallion — who just released her new album of freestyles and unreleased tracks, Something for Thee Hotties last month — is also nominated like her collaborators. She got nods for awards including favorite trending song for "Body," favorite rap/hip-hop album and favorite rap/hip-hop female artist.

Rodrigo, 18, will make her debut at the awards show, though which of her hit songs she'll sing has yet to be released. The teen superstar was nominated for seven awards, including up against BTS for artist of the year. She also got a nod for new artist of the year.

Bunny, a previous two-time winner, and five-time 2021 nominee will perform his hit "Lo Siento BB:/."

The 27-year-old last performed "I Like It" at the AMAs in 2018 alongside J Balvin and this year's host Cardi.

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B Offers to Officiate Kal Penn's Wedding: 'I'm Licensed to Do That So ... Let Me Know'

Last week, when Cardi's gig was announced, she said in a statement, "I'm ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage!"

"We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host," echoed executive producer Jesse Collins. "She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!"

Voting for all awards is now open globally via TikTok. Fans can vote once per category per day by searching "AMAs" on TikTok. Tickets are also now on sale now at axs.com.