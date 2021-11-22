While the groups have collaborated in the past — on a 2008 song called "Full Service" — they'd never before performed live together

New Edition, New Kids on the Block Perform Together for First Time at 2021 AMAs 'Battle of Boston'

The battle between Beantown's biggest boy bands has officially come to pass!

Both New Edition and New Kids on the Block took the stage at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday for a "Battle of Boston," which marked the first time the two iconic groups have performed together.

The groups each performed a medley of their greatest hits, which NKOTB kicked off by singing "You Got It (The Right Stuff)" in coordinating black outfits and a choreographed dance routine.

New Edition then took the stage to sing "Candy Girl," with each band member wearing a long coat and hat in a different color as they, too, performed a choreographed routine.

New Edition, New Kids on the Block

The two groups then took turns on the stage, with NKOTB singing hits including "Step By Step," "Hangin' Tough" and "Please Don't Go Girl," and New Edition performing "Mr. Telephone Man," "Is This the End" and "Can You Stand the Rain."

To wrap things up, New Edition gave it their all on "If This Isn't Love," and NKOTB joined them for a dance routine involving both bands. Afterwards, the singers all shared hugs and handshakes.

New Kids on the Block

New Edition

The performance was part of a new AMAs segment titled "My Hometown," which also featured sets from Kane Brown, and Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean.

Both groups hail from Boston; New Edition from the neighborhood of Roxbury, and New Kids on the Block from Dorchester.

New Edition last appeared at the AMAs in 1997, while NKOTB performed most recently in 2010.

New Kids on the Block

While the groups have collaborated in the past — on a 2008 song called "Full Service" — they'd never before performed live together.

New Edition formed in the late '70s and made it big on the back of hits like "Candy Girl," "Cool It Now" and "Mr. Telephone Man." Ricky Bell, 54, Michael Bivins, 53, Bobby Brown, 52, Ronnie DeVoe, 54, Johnny Gill, 55, and Ralph Tresvant, 53, have disbanded several times, but are currently reunited.

NKOTB is comprised of Jonathan Knight, 52, Jordan Knight, 50, Joey McIntyre, 48, Donnie Wahlberg, 52, and Danny Wood, 52.

Their popularity came with hits like "You Got It (The Right Stuff)," and though they disbanded in 1994, have since reunited.

Shortly after their performance at the AMAs was announced, Wahlberg wrote on Twitter that NKOTB sharing the stage with New Edition was "beyond a childhood dream come true."