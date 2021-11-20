"I'm so sad!" Megan Thee Stallion wrote on Twitter as she pulled out of her performance with BTS at Sunday's 2021 American Music Awards

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Out of AMAs Performance with BTS Due to 'Unexpected Personal Matter'

Megan Thee Stallion's debut performance of "Butter" will not be happening this weekend.

The upcoming college grad, 26, has pulled out of her planned appearance with BTS for the televised world premiere performance of their nominated collab at Sunday's 2021 American Music Awards, announcing the last-minute cancellation Saturday on Twitter.

"Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend," Megan wrote. "I'm so sad! I really can't wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!"

The AMAs shared the news to their Twitter profile, writing: "We will miss you, @theestallion!"

They later confirmed that BTS will still perform twice at the awards show after it was previously announced they will take the stage with Coldplay for the their chart-topping collaboration "My Universe." The K-pop group is nominated for three awards, including artist of the year and favorite pop song for "Butter."

Megan, who is also nominated for three awards, dropped her remix of the BTS song in August after a judge blocked her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment from preventing the release.

Rodrigo leads the pack with seven nominations while The Weeknd follows with six. Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, and Giveon each have five nods.