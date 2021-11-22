JoJo Talks New Music at American Music Awards: 'If You're a Depressed Millennial, It'll Resonate'

JoJo talked about her Trying Not to Think About It EP on the American Music Awards red carpet

JoJo is keeping it real.

Ahead of the American Music Awards on Sunday, JoJo opened up to PEOPLE about her mental health and how her recent music has played a role in it.

When asked if the release of her recent EP, Trying Not to Think About It, helped her through those difficult times, the singer, 30, said it's "not hitting a lighter note."

"I think after I've gotten this off my chest, not that I won't experience depression and anxiety in the future, but I wanted to release this project and have it be a time capsule of wherever I was at — in hopes of moving onward and upward and feeling different and changing my mind and hopefully having a different perspective on life," she said while speaking to PEOPLE's Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein on the 2021 American Music Awards' red carpet. "Basically if you're a depressed millennial it'll really resonate with you."

The singer-songwriter released Trying Not to Think About It in October and previously told PEOPLE "it's a time capsule of where I was in this blue state — in this depressed, blue-gray state of mind."

