On Friday, Jennifer Lopez released "On My Way (Marry Me)" from her upcoming film Marry Me

Jennifer Lopez Brings the Vocals to the 2021 American Music Awards with Performance of 'On My Way'

Jennifer Lopez brought her Marry Me's character, Kat Valdez, to the 2021 American Music Awards.

The singer and actress just took the stage to perform piano-backed ballad "On My Way," which is set to appear in her film Marry Me, starring Lopez, alongside Maluma, Owen Wilson and Sarah Silverman.

Lopez, 52, stunned in a black dress with white accents and a bedazzled microphone as she performed in front of a virtual symphony. The singer then disappeared behind a screen and came out with a cream-colored short dress and matching veil as the film's trailer played in the background. The performance was pre-recorded.

Lopez's new song dropped on Thursday. "This song is about pushing through old mistakes and finding your destiny ... But this is just for you guys here tonight," Lopez told fans while performing "On My Way" for the first time at Global Citizen Live in September.

In a reference to the new song, Lopez shared a selfie of herself heading to the awards show.

"#OnMyWay to the @AMAs," she tweeted alongside a selfie.

The "Jenny from the Block" star has a history of performing soundtrack songs at the AMAs. Last year, she performed "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely" with Maluma, also in promotion of Marry Me. In 2018, she hit the stage for her track "Limitless" from the film Second Act.

Lopez's late addition to the awards show comes after Megan Thee Stallion dropped out of her performance due to an "unexpected personal matter."

Lopez hosted the awards show back in 2015, when she performed "Waiting for Tonight" and a dance medley of hits from that year, including "Uptown Funk," "Bitch Better Have My Money" and "Hotline Bling."

Lopez has won three AMAs in the past, including favorite pop/rock female artist in 2003 and favorite Latin artist in both 2007 and 2011.