The 2021 AMA Awards, hosted by Cardi B, will air live from Los Angeles on Sunday night

American Music Awards 2021: Everything to Know About the Largest Fan-Voted Award Show

The AMAs are almost here and musicians across the country are gearing up for the big night!

The American Music Awards will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday. Cardi B will host the event which will feature 15 performances by some of your favorite stars.

Much like last year's award show, The Weeknd leads the nominations list, just behind newcomer Olivia Rodrigo who is nominated for artist of the year and could break a record for most wins as a first-time nominee. Meanwhile, Doja Cat and Bad Bunny — who made an impression last year — are following with five nominations each.

Here is everything to know about the largest fan-voted award show which will air on ABC.

Cardi B Will Host

Cardi B Cardi B | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

"When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited," Cardi, 29, previously said in a statement. "I'm ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage!"

"We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host," echoed executive producer Jesse Collins. "She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!"

Cardi previously made history at the award show as the first female rapper to win favorite hip-hop song twice, with "WAP" in 2020 and "Bodak Yellow" in 2018.

Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty; BRIT Awards/Getty; Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty

Get to Know the Nominees

Olivia Rodrigo leads the nominations list with seven categories while The Weeknd follows closely behind with six. Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon are tied with five nods each.

The "Brutal" singer is nominated in the artist, female pop artist and new artist of the year category, while her song "Drivers License" is up for favorite trending song, music video and pop song. Also, her album Sour is up favorite pop album.

Taylor Swift, who took home three awards last year including artist of the year is up for the category once again — along with pop album, and female pop artist. She also may break her own record for most AMA wins of all time. She currently holds 32.

Among first-time nominees, Rodrigo is joined by the likes of Giveon, Kali Uchis, Saweetie and 24kGoldn.

Who Is Performing?

Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2018/FilmMagic; Marcus Ingram/Getty

This year, the performance line-up will give viewers the best of each genre.

The star-studded lineup begins with Rodrigo, Bunny, BTS and Coldplay. Silk Sonic's Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak will make their AMA debut by opening the show.

While Rodrigo's performance song is yet to be released, BTS will hit the stage with Coldplay to sing their chart-topping hit "My Universe." Meanwhile, with a little help from Julieta Venegas and Tainy, Bunny will perform their hit "Lo Siento BB :/."

Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean will bring a little country to the stage as they perform their single "If I Didn't Love You," while and Kane Brown will perform "One Mississippi."

Chlöe (of Chloe x Halle) is set to perform her hit debut single as a soloist "Have Mercy" — also marking her debut on the award show stage.

More performances by fan-favorites include Mickey Guyton who will sing her song "All American," Walker Hayes for his hit single "Fancy Like," and Italian band Måneskin will make their U.S. awards show debut with their viral hit "Beggin.'" Diplo, Zoe Wees, New Kids on the Block, New Edition, and Tyler, the Creator will also take the stage.

Who Is Presenting?

And the stars keep coming!

JoJo Siwa, who made history earlier this year on Dancing with the Stars by being the first female celebrity to be paired with a female pro dancer, will also be presenting an award. Now, in the finale which will air on Monday, she could make history as the first same-sex pair to win.

Meanwhile, actor Anthony Ramos will also make an appearance and present an award. The actor previously starred in In the Heights and Hamilton — and will star in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, set for release in 2023.

Making the Cut judge and supermodel Winnie Harlow will also take the stage to present an award. Harlow, who lives with vitiligo, has proudly embraced her skin and served as an icon as she inspires women everywhere and leaves her mark in the modeling industry.

How Can I Watch?

The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.