Chlöe snapped a selfie with the boys of BTS on the AMAs red carpet after saying she hoped to meet them

Chlöe Reveals She's 'Such a Fan' of BTS — Then Meets Them on the American Music Awards Red Carpet!

Chlöe had just one wish heading to the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night — and it came true!

The "Have Mercy" singer, 23, told PEOPLE's Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein on the AMAs red carpet that despite having plenty to look forward to — including a performance of her own — she was most excited about meeting K-pop stars BTS.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm just happy to be here amongst all these incredible performers and entertainers and I hope to meet BTS tonight, I love them so much," she said.

When asked what she'd say to the "Butter" singers if she did have a chance to meet them, Chlöe said she'd tell them "that I love them and they are the most amazing performers and everything they're doing is incredible."

"I'm such a fan," she added.

Not long after, Chlöe got her wish, and was able to snap a pair of red carpet selfies with Jungkook, 24, Jin, 28, Suga, 28, J-Hope, 27, RM, 27, Jimin, 26, and V, 25.

"Can you see how happy I am," she wrote on Twitter, alongside two crying emojis.

Ahead of her own AMAs performance, Chlöe said that while the concept was "very scary," she was also excited, and had some words of encouragement from her sister Halle Bailey to lean on.

"We're always FaceTiming in the middle of rehearsal," Chlöe said. "She's like, 'Girl, you're gonna kill it. Just be yourself.' I'm just so proud of her, and to just feel the love between each other no matter we're doing, together or separate, is the most amazing feeling in the world and I just love her and I can't wait to see her beautiful self tonight too."

RELATED VIDEO: BTS Says Working with Coldplay's Chris Martin Was 'So 'Organic:' Song 'My Universe' Was a 'Gift'

And that's not all Chlöe gets in the advice department — the star, who rocked a black cutout gown, revealed that she also turns to Beyoncé for inspiration.

"Beyoncé is amazing inside and out and I am so grateful to have her guidance and her words of encouragement and wisdom, especially in a time where sometimes I do feel discouraged within myself especially off of what people say sometimes," she said. "But to just have her love and support means the world to me."