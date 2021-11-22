Host Cardi B also joked that she's "a little bit scared" she'll wind up accidentally cursing on live TV

Cardi B Says She's Going 'Straight Home for My Babies' After Hosting the American Music Awards

American Music Awards host Cardi B already knows how she's going to celebrate after the show — and it's with her children!

The "WAP" rapper, 29, spoke with PEOPLE's Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein on the red carpet ahead of the 2021 AMAs, and said she's already looking forward to the moment where she can head home and be with her two young kids.

"As soon as I finish this, I'm going straight home for my babies," she said. "Last week both of my babies were sick at the same time, and it literally drove me crazy insane. [There were] a lot of tears, but they're both fine now, and I'm here hosting, working."

Cardi and husband Offset, 29, are parents to 3-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari, as well as an 11-week-old son born in September.

2021 American Music Awards - Arrivals Cardi B | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

The night's emcee arrived at the AMAs wearing head-to-toe Schiaparelli, including a black gown with a large black veil and a gold mask that covered her entire face.

It's just the first of what Cardi promised will be many looks throughout the night as she takes center stage at the show.

"A lot of looks tonight, a lot of looks," she teased. "I'm running on two hours' sleep, and I arrived here today at 10 a.m. for rehearsal. We just finished at 2 o'clock, [I] got dressed, and I'm here and I'm going back again for my big entrance, and [to] host the show!"

The star, who is known for her brash sense of humor, also joked that she was "a little bit scared" that she might end up cursing on the live broadcast.

"It's like, you know what, I don't know — fine me!" she joked.