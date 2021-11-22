The K-pop boy band took home artist of the year, pop song of the year and pop group of the year at the AMAs. "Seven boys from Korea, united by a love for music," RM said

BTS Takeover at 2021 AMAs! K-Pop Stars Say They 'Never Take This for Granted' as They Win Artist of the Year

BTS is 2021's artist(s) of the year!

The boys of BTS are the most-awarded artists of the night after taking home not one, not two but three American Music Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

"I seriously forgot what I gotta say. Thank you AMAs. We're truly honored to be on this stage with such amazing, tremendous artists right over here. We're so honored," RM started, before admitting to being nervous.

The 27-year-old continued, "Four years ago, we had given this first-time-ever TV live performance at this stage AMAs for 'DNA.' We were so excited and nervous at the time. And it's been a long and amazing ride since then, but nobody could have ever bet on the odds of us standing here receiving this award. Except for the ARMY. Seven boys from Korea, united by a love for music, met the love and support from all the ARMY all over the world."

RM then said the group would "never take this for granted." Suga, 28, then took to the mic to address the crowd in Korean.

"We just want to make people happy with our music. We believe that there's a world to open in the beginning of our new chapter," said Jungkook, 24. "We learned in the past two years that each and every moment is precious."

BTS Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Earlier in the night, the boy band — comprising RM, Suga, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jin — won the awards for pop group and pop song for their single "Butter." (This was their third time winning in the group cateogry.)

BTS joined Coldplay for a performance of "My Universe."

On the red carpet, the group spoke to PEOPLE about collaborating with Coldplay and returning to the AMAs stage.

"These two years now have come full-circle, 360 degrees," RM told PEOPLE. "So it's really strange to hear the noise and face to face without masks. It means so much more because we're nominated today for artist of the year."

He added, "The whole process was organic. Chris expressed this song as a gift for us. So he came out to Seoul to record together with us and the process was really natural and organic."

BTS attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. BTS | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

In August, the stars opened Billboard in a new cover story about their whirlwind success, and explained that in all they do, a sense of karma stays at the forefront.

"We've been avoiding blowing our own horn since 2017 because we're afraid of payback someday," RM, 26, told the outlet. "We constantly think about karma."

Suga, 28, added that since they debuted through "such a small company," it's been "tough from day one" as the band has exploded into an international phenomenon.

Earlier this year, they announced the cancellation of their long-awaited world tour, BTS Map of the Soul.

"Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS Map of the Soul tour, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour," the group's label, Bighit, said in a statement at the time. "However, due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned. Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS Map of the Soul Tour."