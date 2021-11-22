BTS Says Working with Coldplay's Chris Martin Was 'So 'Organic:' Song 'My Universe' Was a 'Gift'
"These two years now have come full-circle, 360 degrees," RM tells PEOPLE on the American Music Awards red carpet
The boys of BTS are obsessed with their new song alongside Chris Martin, "My Universe." While speaking to PEOPLE's Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein on the 2021 American Music Awards' red carpet, the K-Pop stars shared their excitement to hit the stage alongside the group.
"These two years now have come full-circle, 360 degrees," RM, 27, tells PEOPLE. "So it's really strange to hear the noise and face to face without masks. It means so much more because we're nominated today for artist of the year."
As for "My Universe," the group says things couldn't have gone smoother.
"The whole process was organic. Chris expressed this song as a gift for us," RM says about the track. "So he came out to Seoul to record together with us and the process was really natural and organic."
As for their AMAs performance, J-Hope made it clear: "It'll be one for the books."
It's been two years since the group has seen their fans in the States face-to-face due to the pandemic and they expressed their excitement for their upcoming performances.
"We miss the noise. I mean, we miss the actual people, we've never seen them in the last two years," RM says. "We're so nervous and words can't describe how excited and nervous we are."
Check out PEOPLE's full American Music Awards coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night.
But what's the food spot the group stops at once they get to L.A? McDonald's — with a Sprite, the group jokes.
Among the awards the group is nominated for includes artist of the year, favorite duo or group and favorite pop song.
BTS was scheduled to perform "Butter" with Megan Thee Stallion on Sunday, but an "unexpected personal matter" forced her to bow out, she wrote on Twitter Saturday.
Other performances during the Cardi B-hosted show include Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny with Tainy and Julieta Venegas, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, New Edition, New Kids on the Block, Diplo, Måneskin, Mickey Guyton, Tyler, the Creator, Walker Hayes and Zoe Wees.
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
