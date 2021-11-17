BTS and Coldplay will sing their chart-topping hit together live for the first time on Sunday

BTS and Coldplay to Sing 'My Universe' at 2021 American Music Awards in First Live Performance

Get ready for BTS and Coldplay's most exciting collaboration yet: their very first live performance together!

The British rockers and the South Korean K-pop stars will come together to sing their chart-topping hit "My Universe" at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The performance marks Coldplay's first time taking the AMAs stage since 2015, when they sang "Adventure of a Lifetime." BTS, who are nominated for artist of the year, performed at last year's show from Korea.

"My Universe" features on Coldplay's most recent album Music of the Spheres, and frontman Chris Martin said in a YouTube documentary in September that sorting out the logistics of making the song happen was so tricky, it took nearly two years.

"About 18 months ago, I got a message from somebody," Martin, 44, said. "They said, 'Oh, BTS want to do a song with you.' And I said, 'How would that work?' I didn't understand how that could be possible."

RELATED VIDEO: American Music Awards 2020: Biggest Moments From the Hits-Filled Show

But after a friend said the phrase "my universe," Martin began crafting the tune, and quickly put together a demo for the beloved K-pop group. Eventually, he made his way to South Korea to meet with the band for the very first time and record the track.

In addition to their performance with Coldplay, BTS is also slated to perform at the AMAs, which celebrates the top achievements in music as determined by fans, with Megan Thee Stallion.

Rodrigo leads the pack with seven nominations, and The Weeknd follows with six. Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon each have five nods.