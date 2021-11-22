BTS performed "My Universe" with Coldplay and will also sing their hit song "Butter" at the 2021 AMAs

BTS and Coldplay Deliver First-Ever Live 'My Universe' Performance at the American Music Awards

BTS' moves are still smooth as butter!

The K-pop stars joined Coldplay onstage at the American Music Awards on Sunday for the first live performance of their hit collaboration "My Universe."

Though BTS didn't perform a signature choreographed dance routine, they grooved along to the song as they interacted with fans in the crowd, who cheered enthusiastically throughout the performance.

At the end, both BTS and Coldplay engaged in a dance party of sorts as controlled fireworks blasted off behind them on stage.

"Coldplay BTS, thank you!" the group said as they blew kisses to the camera.

The performance was introduced with enthusiasm by host Cardi B, who told the crowd: "America, please! I know the crowd is about to get crazy. Hold on, hold, This next performance is about to be huge! They have the biggest fans in the world. Performing together for the first time together, give it up for Coldplay and BTS."

BTS was scheduled to perform "Butter" with Megan Thee Stallion on Sunday, but an "unexpected personal matter" forced her to bow out, she wrote on Twitter Saturday.

"Butter" was released in May and immediately became a hit, smashing a YouTube record for concurrent viewers after more than 3.89 million fans tuned in at the same time to see the music video.

The video has since racked up more than 617 million views, and the track stood atop the Billboard Hot 100 charts for nine weeks, making it the longest-running No. 1 song of 2021 thus far, according to Billboard. A remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion was released in August.

Meanwhile, "My Universe" also topped the Billboard Hot 100 upon its release in October.

Sunday marks the first time both groups have played the song live together, as Coldplay has previously performed it with a video of BTS in the background.

BTS attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. BTS | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

After their performance, BTS — which consists of Jungkook, 24, Jin, 28, Suga, 28, J-Hope, 27, RM, 27, Jimin, 26, and V, 25 — wont he favorite pop duo or group award. The boy band is also up for artist of the year, and favorite pop song at this year's AMAs, which celebrate the top achievements in music as determined by fans.

Rodrigo leads the pack with seven nominations, and The Weeknd follows with six. Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon each have five nods.