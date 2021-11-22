It Was All About BTS at the 2021 American Music Awards: Their Can't-Miss Moments!

"Have Mercy" singer Chloë Bailey made it clear to PEOPLE's Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein that she was most excited about meeting the K-pop stars.

"I'm just happy to be here amongst all these incredible performers and entertainers and I hope to meet BTS tonight, I love them so much," she said.

When asked what she'd say to the group if she had the chance to meet them, Chlöe said she'd tell them "that I love them and they are the most amazing performers and everything they're doing is incredible."

Well, she got her wish — and got the cutest selfie out of it.