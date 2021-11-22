It Was All About BTS at the 2021 American Music Awards: Their Can't-Miss Moments!
The biggest boy band in the world crushed the fan-voted awards show with cute red carpet moments, two major performances and big wins
They're Here!
V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Ji-min, and J-Hope of BTS suited up and hit the red carpet at the 2021 American Music Awards. The group waved to their Army of fans before checking in with PEOPLE's Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein to talk about how excited they were to perform and also be nominated for one of the biggest awards of the night.
"These two years now have come full-circle, 360 degrees," RM told PEOPLE. "It means so much more because we're nominated today for artist of the year."
Kickin' It with Chlöe
"Have Mercy" singer Chloë Bailey made it clear to PEOPLE's Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein that she was most excited about meeting the K-pop stars.
"I'm just happy to be here amongst all these incredible performers and entertainers and I hope to meet BTS tonight, I love them so much," she said.
When asked what she'd say to the group if she had the chance to meet them, Chlöe said she'd tell them "that I love them and they are the most amazing performers and everything they're doing is incredible."
Well, she got her wish — and got the cutest selfie out of it.
Boy Bands Unite
What a moment! The group from South Korea met with New Kids on the Block to snap this moment in boy band history.
Performing 'My Universe' for the First Time
The guys brought the audience to their feet with their very first performance, with Coldplay's Chris Martin, of their song, "My Universe."
Prior to the performance, RM shared with PEOPLE that the group's collaboration with Martin felt "organic," and that "Chris expressed this song as a gift for us." The group leader added that Martin had flown to Seoul to record, and that "the process was really natural and organic."
J-Hope teased that their performance would be "one for the books" — and it definitely was.
Winning Big
On the heels of their "My Universe" performance, the group scooped up their first award of the night for favorite pop duo or group. Later in the show, BTS earned another win for favorite pop song for their hit "Butter" and the biggest award of the night ...
... Artist of the Year!
Fans voted and made it official: BTS is 2021's fan-favorite artist of the year. RM, Suga, Jungkook and V took the mic to thank the Army and everyone for their support.
"Four years ago, we had given this first-time-ever TV live performance at this stage AMAs for 'DNA.' We were so excited and nervous at the time," RM said during the group's acceptance speech. "And it's been a long and amazing ride since then, but nobody could have ever bet on the odds of us standing here receiving this award, except for the ARMY."
He closed out his speech by adding that the group would "never take this for granted."
Closing Out the Show with a Bang
The AMAs favorite made a return to the stage to give fans one more exciting performance, this time of their hit "Butter." The crowd danced it out before saying goodnight to another great year at the AMAs.