Missed Sunday's American Music Awards? Here's Everything You Need to Know

New Edition and New Kids on the Block faced off during the AMAs' "Battle of Boston." The groups delivered a feel-good medley of hits, including "Candy Girl," "Step by Step," "Can You Stand the Rain" and "If It Isn't love." Both groups hail from Boston; New Edition from the neighborhood of Roxbury, and New Kids on the Block from Dorchester.

The performance was part of a new AMAs segment titled "My Hometown," which also featured sets from Kane Brown, and Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean.