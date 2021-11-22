Missed Sunday's American Music Awards? Here's Everything You Need to Know
From unforgettable fashion moments to futuristic performances, here's everything you can't miss from this year's AMAs
Serving Looks on the Red Carpet
And Kids on the Carpet
Also on the carpet were the cutest celebrity kids! Machine Gun Kelly's daughter Casie matched with her dad in all black, 'NSYNC's Joey Fatone brought daughter Kloey Alexandra and Jimmy Jam brought daughter Bella Harris.
Kicking Things Off
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak of Silk Sonic got the crowd rockin' with a dazzling performance of "Smokin Out the Window."
The Host with Most
Host Cardi B pulled out all the stops with stunning outfit changes, big laughs and a personal request for JoJo Siwa to come to her house for Christmas!
BTS Takeover
The group started off the night with their first-ever live performance of their song "My Universe" with Coldplay's Chris Martin. Then they closed out the show with an exciting showdown of "Butter." They also picked up three major awards: favorite duo or group, favorite pop song for "Butter" and artist of the year.
Seeing Into the Future with Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny, Tainy and Julieta Venegas wowed the crowd with a futuristic performance of "Lo Siento BB," off of Tainy's debut album, Data.
Kat Valdez Takes J.Lo's Place
Jennifer Lopez channeled her upcoming film character Kat Valdez while performing her ballad "On My Way," which provides the soundtrack for the star's movie Marry Me, starring Lopez, Maluma, Owen Wilson and Sarah Silverman.
Boston Boys Go Head to Head
New Edition and New Kids on the Block faced off during the AMAs' "Battle of Boston." The groups delivered a feel-good medley of hits, including "Candy Girl," "Step by Step," "Can You Stand the Rain" and "If It Isn't love." Both groups hail from Boston; New Edition from the neighborhood of Roxbury, and New Kids on the Block from Dorchester.
The performance was part of a new AMAs segment titled "My Hometown," which also featured sets from Kane Brown, and Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean.
Biggest Awards of the Night
The fans have spoken! Some of music's biggest stars walked away with awards: Machine Gun Kelly for favorite rock artist, BTS for artist of the year and Olivia Rodrigo for new artist of the year. Other notable wins went to Becky G for favorite female Latin artist, Bad Bunny for favorite male Latin artist and Taylor Swift's evermore for favorite pop album.