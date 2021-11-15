Bad Bunny Will Perform 'Lo Siento BB' with Julieta Venegas and Tainy at 2021 American Music Awards

Megan Thee Stallion, BTS and Carrie Underwood are listed as performers at next Sunday's awards show

On Monday, the American Music Awards announced that Julieta Venegas and Tainy will be joining Bad Bunny on stage during next Sunday's show for a performance of their hit "Lo Siento BB :/."

The trio released the single in early October and it's set to be featured on Tainy's debut album Data.

"Working with Tainy is always a pleasure. The world knows that when we get together we make magic," Bad Bunny, 27, said in a press release about the song in October. "What's so special about this track? That in this one I have the honor of sharing vocals on the same track with Julieta Venegas, something I never imagined and that's why it fills me with so much emotion."

Venegas, meanwhile, said she was asked to join the song and write a response to Bad Bunny's verse on the song.

"It's a song that talks about not believing in love, wanting just a fun night and that's it, but mostly out of fear, I like that love comes out portrayed as someone who cheats 'that guy always lies to me,' " Venegas, 50, said. "As if it were a person. So, my response was: I also thought it would be just another night but something changed."

Bad Bunny is nominated for five awards, including favorite male Latin artist, favorite Latin album, favorite Latin song and collab of the year. ("Dákiti" with Jhay Cortez is up for both collab and favorite Latin song awards.)

Underwood, 38, and Aldean, 44, will hit the stage together for a performance of their hit duet "If I Didn't Love You," which they also performed at the CMA Awards last Wednesday.

Brown, 28, will perform "One Mississippi" from his home state at Tennessee State University.

New Kids on the Block will also hit the stage with fellow Boston natives New Edition for a dueling "Battle of Boston" performance. Megan Thee Stallion will perform "Butter" with BTS.

Cardi B is set to host the awards show and said in a statement that she's "ready to bring my personality to the AMAS stage!"

Voting for all awards is now open globally via TikTok. Fans can vote once per category per day by searching "AMAs" on TikTok. Tickets are also now on sale now at axs.com.