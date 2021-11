2021 American Music Awards: See Every Star on the Red Carpet! The largest fan-voted award show, hosted by Cardi B, is airing live from Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC Skip gallery slides More View All Next Slide Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards - Arrivals Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty 1 of 35 View All Advertisement Advertisement BTS BTS attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty 2 of 35 View All Olivia Rodrigo Olivia Rodrigo attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Chlöe Bailey
Halle Bailey
JoJo Siwa
Becky G
Bad Bunny Machine Gun Kelly and Daughter Casie Colson Baker
New Kids on the Block
Billy Porter
Mickey Guyton
Winnie Harlow Michelle Young
JoJo
D-Nice Rachel Lindsay
Marsai Martin
Diplo
Bobby Brown Tate McRae
Anthony Ramos
Gunna
Joey Fatone and Drew Lachey
Illenium
Iann Dior
Madelyn Cline AJR (Adam Met, Jack Met, and Ryan Met)
Jimmy Jam and Bella Harris
Erica Banks
Rachel Zegler
Liza Koshy
J.B. Smoove and Shahidah Omar
Walker Hayes
Ilda Mason

