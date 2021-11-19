The AMAs will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on ABC, and will stream the next day on Hulu

Machine Gun Kelly, JoJo Siwa, Billy Porter, Brandy and More Stars to Present at the 2021 AMAs

And the award goes to...

During Sunday's American Music Awards, viewers will get to see some of their favorite stars presenting trophies (and performers!) all night. Among those set to present awards are the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, JoJo Siwa, Billy Porter and Brandy.

The set of presenters join a list of previously announced performers who'll appear at the award show, hosted by rapper Cardi B.

Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty; BRIT Awards/Getty; Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty

Silk Sonic and Chlöe will also be hitting the stage.

BTS and Coldplay will come together for a performance of their chart-topping hit "My Universe," which is featured on the British band's most recent album Music of the Spheres.

As for nominations, Rodrigo leads the pack with seven nominations, and The Weeknd follows with six. Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon each have five nods.