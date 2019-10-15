Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. and Soundgarden Among 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

Fan favorites from varying genres could end up together in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020.

The nominations this year include bands and singers from rock, R&B and rap, including: Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G., Soundgarden, Pat Benatar, Dave Matthews Band, Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Judas Priest, Kraftwerk, MC5, Motörhead, Nine Inch Nails, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Todd Rundgren, T.Rex and Thin Lizzy.

The news was announced on SiriusXM VOLUME channel 106’s Feedback morning show with hosts Nik Carter and Lori Majewski along with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation President & CEO Joel Peresman.

Of the 16 acts, nine of them appear on the list of moninees for the very first time: Dave Matthews Band, the Doobie Brothers, Motörhead, the Notorious B.I.G., Soundgarden, T.Rex, Thin Lizzy, Benatar and Houston.

Khan, who was also nominated last two years, has been nominated for the Rock Hall a total of five times – twice solo and three times with Rufus.

The nominees are sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry. Fans can particulate in the selection process by searching “Rock Hall Fan Vote” or any nominee name plus “vote” on Google. Fans are also able to vote at rockhall.com, or in person at the Museum in Cleveland. The top five artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2020 inductees.

Inductees, who are required to have released their first official recording at least 25 years prior, will be announced in January 2020.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2019 Induction Ceremony will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on March 29, 2019.